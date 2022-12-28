Read full article on original website
Related
‘Widespread landslides’ forecast as Bay Area hills near total saturation
Bay Area hillsides will likely be saturated by sometime Friday night.
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
North Bay prepares for major rain storm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are on alert in the North Bay, anticipating flooding and debris flows around the Glass Fire burn scar from this next storm system. The heaviest rainfall is expected Saturday - emergency officials are hoping people will take the time to prepare homes and businesses from potential water damage. Tuesday’s […]
sfstandard.com
Two More Weeks of Rain and Snow Projected in the Bay Area and Sierras
The Bay Area and the rest of Northern and Central California are in for two weeks of wet weather and snow, according to Drew Tuma, a meteorologist for ABC 7. “It looks like Sunday, New Year’s Day, could be the only totally dry day we have in the next 14 days,” Tuma told The Standard this morning after tweeting a similar message to his followers.
14 days of rain: Here's when the Bay Area may see a dry day
Get ready to ring in the new year with a ton of wet weather. Here's when we may see a break from the incoming parade of storms.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Storm: Incoming Atmospheric River, Widespread Flood Watches
More rain, including an another atmospheric river, is set to hit the Bay Area. The next round of wet weather comes after a post-Christmas storm soaked the region. With an already saturated Bay Area, many residents and businesses used a dry Wednesday preparing for what is expected to be a stronger series of rain.
KTVU FOX 2
Car wrecks pile up with next round of Bay Area storms
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Yet another atmospheric river system moving across the Bay Area caused a messy start Thursday on the roadway. The California Highway Patrol was called out to respond to numerous crashes in the wet weather. One such crash involved a big rig on Interstate Highway 80 in...
Upcoming Bay Area storm brings more rain, could bring dangerous conditions
After a brief break in the rain, the Bay Area should brace for another round of incoming storms.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain slams Bay Area, snow covers Sierra
OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend. Heavy precipitation began late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout Northern California, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges.
KSBW.com
Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river
APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
Man rescued from SF Bay at Pier 15 on Thursday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was rescued from under Pier 15 Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Members of the San Francisco Fire Department responded and performed a bay rescue of one victim, the tweet states. The victim was successfully rescued and is being evaluated. The person rescued […]
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
rwcpulse.com
‘Atmospheric river’ causes minor flooding, downed power lines in Redwood City
A winter weather event caused some disruptions in Redwood City on Tuesday, when more than two dozen residents lost power, and rainfall caused minor roadway flooding. The outage was the result of two downed power lines on Bay Road near Seventh Avenue, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Spokesperson Mayra Tostado. The poles caught fire when a mixture of rain and built-up debris formed mud, which caused an electrical “flashover” or sudden discharge of electricity.
Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
Rain expected 4 of next 5 days in Bay Area, coming as a relief to many
Huge raindrops made for quite the sight in Pacifica Monday night as the storm system came in strong and forced even the little ones to stop in their tracks and get their rain boots on.
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Officials Warn Unhoused Should Find Higher Grounds Before Next Storm
The ongoing series of storms has not only made life miserable for those without a roof over their heads, in some cases it's become a matter of life and death. Over the past week, the harsh weather has claimed the lives of at least five unohoused people in the South Bay and now, San Jose is warning those living along waterways to find higher ground before the next storm arrives.
Atmospheric river pummels North Bay causing flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
From flooded roadways to power outages, the Bay Area's strongest storm of the season dumped several inches of rain across the region early Tuesday morning.
Timeline: Next Bay Area storm arrives Wednesday night, more Sierra snow on the way
The heaviest rain will fall Thursday night, and the biggest impact will be low visibility and slower travel.
The best hikes and day trips in the Bay Area we covered in 2022
Peaks, basins and ghost towns from a year well-traveled.
KSBW.com
Major flooding hits Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos
APTOS, Calif. — Neighbors in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight. “Definitely, last night and into the morning was the worst that I have ever seen it flooded out here. You could tell that it just poured all night, you could hear it on the roof,” said neighbor Tony Borba.
Comments / 0