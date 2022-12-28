ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple fires breakout overnight in Bronx, Brooklyn; 2 dead

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Flames across the boroughs claimed the life of a Bronx resident and a Brooklyn resident, happening minutes apart, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters responded to 3540 Rochambeau Ave. Tuesday night for a six-story building fire where a 76-year-old man lost his life. The fire erupted at around 10:21 p.m. on the second floor of the building.

Officials identified the victim as Milton Barnes.

In Brooklyn, just an hour earlier, firefighters also battled flames in Crown Heights at a home on 256 Rochester Ave. where a 54-year-old woman was found unconscious. She later died at Brookdale Hospital.

The medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of both deaths. The FDNY says the cause of both of fires is currently under investigation.

News 12 is also monitoring other fires across the boroughs including a fire in Mott Haven in the Bronx early Wednesday morning and another fire over in Flatbush.

According to the fire department, winter and the holiday season is known as the fire season. The FDNY says one third of home fires happen during the months of December, January and February - the coldest months of the year.

The FDNY wants people to remember to never use an extension cord with a space heater, unplug it when not in use and never leave a burning candle unattended.

