Read full article on original website
Related
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, December 30, 2022
Max Armstrong looks ahead to the American Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting, this time in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Max recalls some of the dignitaries that have traveled to the meeting to speak to farmers. For 2023, the speaker “Big Kenny” Alphin, of the music group Big & Rich, will be a keynote this year and Max explains that the topic he’ll cover is his work to help end hunger. The convention runs Jan. 6 to 11.
nationalhogfarmer.com
ERS examines impact of state sow welfare policies on pork production
The USDA’s Economic Research Service recently released a comprehensive report, detailing all of the state farm animal welfare policies, the extent of their implementation and the challenges these policies have faced. Since 2002, 14 U.S. states have passed and implemented legislation that directly impacts U.S. livestock production practices. Ten states have specifically banned the use of gestation crates for sows.
nationalhogfarmer.com
USDA, USTR seek trade advisory committee nominations
The USDA and USTR are accepting applications for new members to serve on the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee and the six Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees. The Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee advises the administration on implementation and enforcement of existing trade agreements, negotiations on new agreements and other trade policy issues.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Feral Hog Study Group sets priorities for policy development
Feral hogs are an issue in over 35 states across the United States. More than 6 million feral hogs have caused over $2.5 billion worth of destruction to agriculture, natural ecosystems, people, pets and livestock. As the feral hog population continues to increase and damages continue to rise, the American...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Ag leaders skeptical of new WOTUS rule
EPA announced a new definition for “waters of the United States” strikingly similar to the WOTUS designation in place before 2015. “For too long farmers have had to navigate inconsistency and uncertainty in complying with the Clean Water Act,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says. “Today’s announcement by the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers clarifying the definition of ‘Waters of the United States’ provides American farmers with the clarity and consistency needed to effectively manage their operations and be stewards of their natural resources. USDA will be a partner to EPA in sharing information with farmers and ranchers around this important issue and has a suite of conservation programs that can provide producers with the resources they need to implement conservation practices that contribute to clean water and healthy waterways.”
Comments / 0