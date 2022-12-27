EPA announced a new definition for “waters of the United States” strikingly similar to the WOTUS designation in place before 2015. “For too long farmers have had to navigate inconsistency and uncertainty in complying with the Clean Water Act,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says. “Today’s announcement by the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers clarifying the definition of ‘Waters of the United States’ provides American farmers with the clarity and consistency needed to effectively manage their operations and be stewards of their natural resources. USDA will be a partner to EPA in sharing information with farmers and ranchers around this important issue and has a suite of conservation programs that can provide producers with the resources they need to implement conservation practices that contribute to clean water and healthy waterways.”

23 HOURS AGO