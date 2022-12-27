Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company Plans for 2023 Amid Increase in Calls for Service
The newly elected and appointed officers of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company look forward to providing service in the new year to the Rehoboth Beach area fire district. They gathered last night for organizational and planning sessions for 2023. Newly elected President Mike Simpler and continuing Fire Chief Chuck Snyder will lead the fire company going forward into the new year. The department has seen an increase in calls for service with the growing number of homes and visitors. Chief Snyder says the Rehoboth area fire district includes over 32 miles of coverage of land and water from the inlet bridge to Route 24 and out through the Angola area.
The Dispatch
Heron Park Sale Negotiations Continue With Pre-Demolition Process Underway
BERLIN – A year after the town received a $500,000 demolition grant for Heron Park, little has changed at the former chicken processing plant. While the town is in negotiations with a potential purchaser and is exploring demolition, the park appears much the same as it did a year ago. Mayor Zack Tyndall said this week a survey of the various lots that make up the property is currently underway.
WBOC
Mail Truck Overturns in Wicomico County
DELMAR, Md.- The Delmar Fire Department responded to an overturned mail truck in Delmar on Thursday. Officials say they arrived on the scene at the intersection of Rum Ridge and Melson Road and found a two car t-bone type crash. Someone was also trapped in the overturned truck. Parsonsburg fire officials were also called to the scene to assist. They were able to free the person from the mail truck in under 10 minutes, according to the Delmar Fire Department. The victim was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional and is in stable condition.
The Dispatch
Recycling Changes Underway In Worcester County
SNOW HILL – Worcester County is now accepting additional plastics for recycling. The county is now accepting plastics labeled one through seven at local recycling bins. Residents will be able to recycle commonly used food grade plastic such as yogurt containers. “You won’t have to put as much thought...
WGMD Radio
House Fire in Wicomico County This Morning Ruled Accidental
An electrical failure caused a fire early this morning on Archie Davis Road in Willards, Wicomico County. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started in the garage attached to the one story, wood framed, single family rancher style home. The person who was inside was checked for non fire related precautionary measures. It took 50 firefighters two hours to control the blaze, which caused an estimated $190,000 in structural damage.
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown nonprofits offer motel rooms to homeless residents during cold snap
The nonprofits behind Georgetown’s pallet shelter village project arranged motel rooms for dozens of residents of the town’s homeless encampments last week as temperatures fell below freezing. Outreach workers visited as many encampments as they could reach, though the driving rain kept them away from the most remote...
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
delawarepublic.org
Lewes considers linking another manufactured home park to municipal water and sewer
Residents of a second manufactured home park are in talks with Lewes’ Board of Public Works to consider how to connect their homes to municipal sewer and water systems. The Cape Coves manufactured home park approached Lewes in search of a way to replace failing septic and water systems with the city’s public utilities.
starpublications.online
Drive Thru Beef’n Dumpling Dinner
There will be a Drive Thru Beef’n Dumpling Dinner on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 12:30-4 p.m. at the Delmar VFW, located at 200 W. State Street in Delmar, Md. Tickets are $18 with no advance ticket sales. This fundraiser benefits the many ministries of St. Stephen’s UMC.
WGMD Radio
Two New Traffic Signals to be Installed on Route 113
Drivers on Route 113 between Millsboro and Georgetown will soon see two new traffic signals. Both installations are expected to take place in 2023 with some needed preparations perhaps beginning as early as next month. The signals will be installed at the intersections of US 113 & Governor Stockley Road as well as US 113 & Avenue of Honor. The new red/yellow/green signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day.
Maryland State Police Join Search For Endangered 'Critically Missing' St. Mary's County Man
Maryland State Police have joined the search for a man who was reported missing earlier this month out of St. Mary’s County. An alert was issued by the agency for James Volodimir Nalborcyk, 50, of Great Mills, who was reported missing the state police on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and has not been heard from or seen by friends or family since Sunday, Dec. 11.
Volunteers continue to search for missing persons despite the holidays
The families of people reported missing are having an especially difficult holiday season with a loved one missing from the dinner table, but one nonprofit isn't giving up hope.
WMDT.com
Harrington Raceway & Casino closed due to “technical difficulties”
HARRINGTON, Del. – The Harrington Raceway and Casino is closed due to technical difficulties. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Casino’s website featured a pop-up message saying, “Temporarily closed due to technical difficulties. Please check social media or call for updates.”. No further details are available, and Casino...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scammers Impersonating Deputies
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Recently, citizens have reported receiving fraudulent calls claiming to be law enforcement officers with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, demanding money or gift cards with the threat of arrests. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that the agency does not solicit...
WMDT.com
Caroline Co. Sheriff’s Office warning of phone scam
CAROLINE CO., Md. – The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a scam. We’re told citizens are receiving phone calls from a 443-448-3081 phone number, claiming they are a deputy from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office. They are reportedly telling the person that they missed court earlier in the year and as a result, an arrest warrant has been issued for their arrest. They then ask for payment over the phone in lieu of arrest and say they will make an appointment with the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for a date in the future to resolve the issue.
Bay Net
NAS PAX Flight Test Causes Sonic Boom
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Around noon, we received multiple reports from St. Mary’s and Calvert County residents of a loud boom. The Sustainability Office at NAS Patuxent River did an investigation to find out where the noise came from. “An aircraft out of NAS Patuxent River was identified...
WBOC
3 Hurt in Building Collapse
East New Market, MD - - The Dorchester County Sheriff's office says 3 people fell 16 feet this morning. We are told they were working on the roof of a building under construction on Cambridge Rd. when parts of the wooden frame gave way around 10:30. All the victims were helicoptered out by state police, but there's no word on their condition.
Employees recognized by City of Milford
At a recent meeting, Milford City Council was presented with employees who were recognized for 2022 Excellence Awards. Jamesha Williams, Director of Human Resources, explained that the City of Milford Excellence Award program began in 2018 as a way to ensure that recognition is part of the culture of the city. Nominations from peers, supervisors and customers are submitted to ... Read More
Ocean City Today
Trial delayed for Cambridge Council president
CAMBRIDGE — A Dorchester County District Court trial for Cambridge City Council President Lajan Cephas was delayed until January, according to court records. Cephas, 41, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault in connection to a domestic violence incident in her Cambridge home Sunday, Nov. 20. According to charging...
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
