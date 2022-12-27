Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Fatal Crash in Wicomico County Under Investigation
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred last night on Bethel Road in Willards. A trooper from the Maryland State Police Barrack “E” arrived on the scene at around 8:30 and found that the driver, identified as Kevin Michael Lewis, was not breathing. Paramedics arrived and pronounced Lewis dead. According to the investigation, Lewis headed north on Bethel Road when for some reason, he drove off the road and collided with a utility pole before entering a field and crashing through a wooden crop irrigation structure. If anyone has any information that may assist in this investigation, please contact Deputy First Class E. Kolb at 410-548-4891.
WGMD Radio
House Fire in Wicomico County This Morning Ruled Accidental
An electrical failure caused a fire early this morning on Archie Davis Road in Willards, Wicomico County. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started in the garage attached to the one story, wood framed, single family rancher style home. The person who was inside was checked for non fire related precautionary measures. It took 50 firefighters two hours to control the blaze, which caused an estimated $190,000 in structural damage.
WMDT.com
Early morning fire destroys Willards home
WILLARDS, Md. – An early morning fire destroyed a Willards home on Thursday. The fire was reported just after 5:30 a.m., at 5567 Archie Davis Road. A total of 50 firefighters from the Powellville Volunteer Fire Department spent two hours working to control the blaze. We’re told the occupant...
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
WBOC
Man Killed in Willards Crash
WILLARDS, Md.- A man was killed after he ran into a utility pole and irrigation system Thursday night in Willards. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that Kevin Michael Lewis was driving in the 8700 Block of Bethel Road around 8:30 p.m. when he drove off the road for unknown reasons.
WMDT.com
Former Milford Police Chief arrested following shooting incident
MILFORD, Del. – A former Milford Police Chief is behind bars following a shooting incident Wednesday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court for a report of a subject shooting a gun several times in the Knollac Acres neighborhood. It was learned that the subject, identified 65-year-old E. Keith Hudson, had walked away from his home while carrying a firearm in a bag. Hudson then allegedly called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot somebody. When Hudson was approached by two family members, he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them.
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
WMDT.com
MSP searching for suspect in fatal Caroline Co. hit and run
GREENSBORO, Md. – Maryland State Police are working to locate a man believed to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened late last week in Caroline County. Shortly after midnight on December 23rd, troopers responded to the area of Maryland Route 313 (Greensboro Road), north of Knife Box Road, for a reported crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Route 313, while a 2022 Chevrolet Spark was traveling north on the same road at the same time.
WBOC
DSP: Road Closed for Deadly Accident in Lewes
LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say the southbound lane on Coastal Highway at Postal Lane is closed for a fatal accident. DSP tweeted the announcement Friday night. More information will be released as it becomes available.
WBOC
Two Minivans And One Type 'A' School Bus Stolen From Wicomico County Board Of Education
SALISBURY, Md. - Thieves hit the Wicomico County School Board of Education parking lot earlier this week. The thieves stole three vehicles, two minivans and a type "A" school bus. The Wicomico County Sheriffs Department tells us that one of the minivans and the type 'A' school bus have been...
WGMD Radio
Milford Police Arrest Intoxicated Man for Shooting at Cars
A 65-year-old Milford man is facing numerous felony charges following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Milford. At just after 6:30 that evening, police went over to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court. They learned that a man identified as E. Keith Hudson walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag. He then called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot someone. Two family members approached Hudson, and then he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them. According to police, Hudson then shot at three different cars driven by three women. The gunfire did not strike anyone, and no one was hurt.
WGMD Radio
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Earlier this Month in Caroline County
Maryland State Police need your help in finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 53-year-old Greensboro, Maryland man at around midnight on December 23rd. Robert Andrew Wilkerson was taken to Kent General Hospital in Dover where he died of his injuries. Meanwhile, State Police have identified the driver of the 2003 Toyota Camry that was headed south on Route 313 and crashed into the 2022 Chevrolet Spark that Wilkerson was driving. Police say the driver of the Toyota– 38-year-old Wilfrido Manfredo Perez of Henderson, Maryland–was making a left turn into a residence when the Chevrolet crashed into the passenger side of the Toyota. Perez, who investigators believe was the at-fault driver in the crash, was seen leaving his vehicle and walking south along Maryland Route 313. He did not return to the scene of the crash. Route 313 was shut down for 3 ½ hours following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team in conducting the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash and on where Perez is should call the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822- 3101 or Corporal Kevin Moore at 410-819-4721.
Hit-and-run kills 53-year-old in Caroline County
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on December 23 in the area of Maryland Route 313 north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County.
WBOC
3 Hurt in Building Collapse
East New Market, MD - - The Dorchester County Sheriff's office says 3 people fell 16 feet this morning. We are told they were working on the roof of a building under construction on Cambridge Rd. when parts of the wooden frame gave way around 10:30. All the victims were helicoptered out by state police, but there's no word on their condition.
WMDT.com
Seaford woman arrested on theft, conspiracy charges
MILLSBORO, Del. – Millsboro Police say an 11-month-long investigation has led to the arrest of a Seaford woman on theft and conspiracy charges. Police say it was learned through investigation that Kayla McDonald conspired with another co-worker to deprive the Christian Storehouse of more than $50,000 while working for the business as the treasurer.
Cape Gazette
Police continue search for man in Millsboro liquor store robbery
Delaware State Police continue to search for a man who robbed a Millsboro liquor store Dec. 15. Police responded about 9:48 p.m. to East Coast Liquors, located at 28219 Dupont Boulevard in Millsboro, for a reported armed robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during this incident.
WBOC
Several Animals Killed in Accidental Fire in Eden
EDEN, Md.- An accidental fire killed several pets on Christmas day in Eden. The State Fire Marshal says the fire was spotted by a neighbor around 6 p.m. at a mobile home at 4061 Skylar Drive. It took 20 fire fighters from the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
Kids Held Hostage For 90 Minutes During Police Standoff With Gun-Toting Father In Leonardtown
Authorities say that a potentially dangerous situation was resolved peacefully in St. Mary's County on Wednesday afternoon when a man barricaded himself in a Leonardtown home with his three children. Mark Anthony Buckler, 40, is facing multiple charges following a near 90-minute standoff with Maryland State Police and members of...
Wbaltv.com
Bel Air carjacking suspect arrested Tuesday in Georgia
BEL AIR, Md. — A Hebron man was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on charges connected to acarjacking in Bel Air. Bel Air police said officers were called on Dec. 20 to the MacPhail Crossing Shopping Center for an armed carjacking. Police obtained and released surveillance photos of the suspect and cited the public's help in identifying him as Ian Thomas Schweiger.
Cape Gazette
This amazing home is situated in Winding Creek Village. Premier and spacious lot surrounded by nature and marsh views gives you all the privacy you desire. Picturesque water and nature views. With a little bit of TLC this unique property could be everything you want and more! You will not believe the privacy factor in this single level living home situated in Winding Creek Village. This premier and spacious (nearly 3/4 of an acre) lot backs to nature and marsh views giving you all the privacy you desire. This hidden gem is located in the water oriented community of Winding Creek Village, this established neighborhood is a boaters delight with a community boat ramp and access to the Rehoboth Bay and beyond. You+GGll have low HOA fees and enjoy this prime location close to the beach and all that the area has to offer! The front yard and shaded front entrance welcome you right in. With everything you need right on one level it was designed with the nature lover in mind, this home features a spacious kitchen with granite countertops. From the great room with skylights and a stone fireplace head out to the heart of this home - the expansive four seasons room surrounded with windows and the tranquil water and marsh views. From there discover the private back deck with retractable awning and surrounded by the emerald green of the wide open back yard with flowering shrubs, flowers, and stately trees providing peaceful relaxation and privacy. There's plenty of room for a garden and pool. This backyard oasis also has a shed and additional sundeck overlooking the waterway of Guinea Creek. Paradise Grill is just down the road and the perfect place to arrive by car or boat to take in the beauty of the area+GGs waterways and great live music. Are you a golfer? "The Augusta of the North" Baywood Greens the exclusively public golf course and award winning SoDel restaurant just around the corner. This rare to the market property features everything you need in your home plus peaceful privacy and convenient location all in one! The community conversion to public sewer and water is in the process. Don't wait to see this terrific property!
