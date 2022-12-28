ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fultonville, NY

WKTV

Utica police investigating 5-year-old boy's death

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital following a medical call on Christmas Eve. Because of the boy’s age, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, but haven’t released any details at this time.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man with machete in custody following 5-hour standoff in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a distraught man who was walking around the city with a machete late Tuesday morning was finally taken into custody just before 5 p.m. Authorities were outside of the man's home on Cottage Place for more than five hours trying to get...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE – The barricaded situation on Cottage Place in Utica has been resolved

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man, reportedly armed with a machete, was hold up in a house in the 600 block of Cottage Place in Utica. Utica Police crisis counselors could be heard trying to talk with the man via a loudspeaker. Members of the man’s family were at the scene, prepared to speak with him in an attempt to get a peaceful resolution to the situation.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man, 3 pets die in Oneonta mobile home fire on Christmas Day

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man and his three pets were found dead inside a burning mobile home in Oneonta on Christmas Day. Fire crews were called to the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park around 12:30 p.m. to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames. Oneonta Fire Department immediately called...
ONEONTA, NY
cnycentral.com

'Bianca's Law' targeting dissemination of personal images is signed into NYS law

ALBANY, N.Y. — A bill creating criminal and civil penalties for disseminating personal images was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday. Known as Bianca’s Law, the bill is named after Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old from Utica who was stabbed to death at a concert by Brandon Clark in 2019. Clark then took photographs of her deceased body and shared them online.
ALBANY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge

UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
UTICA, NY
Q 105.7

‘Hells Kitchen’ Reality Star Is New Head Chef At Adirondack Restaurant

Chestertown native Billy Trudsoe is coming home to be the executive chef at an Adirondack eatery. After dealing with the pressure of cooking for Gordon Ramsey on television, could anyone be more qualified to be an Executive Chef at a restaurant? If you are a fan of the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality cooking television show or have at least seen it a few times, you know EXACTLY what I am talking about.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

National Grid, NYSEG customers eligible for reimbursement requests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Customers who have experienced a National Grid power outage for 72 or more consecutive hours are eligible to request reimbursement for loss of food and/or medication. The reimbursement requests must be filed within 14 days of the restoration of power. According to the National Grid website, “Residential customers who experienced an outage […]
ALBANY, NY

