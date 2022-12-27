A 17-year-old Texas boy was arrested early Friday for allegedly shooting dead his co-worker and roommate as she was taking down Christmas decorations at the home they shared. Suspect Cayman Wilson, from Crosby, was charged with manslaughter and is being held at the Harris County Jail on $150,000 bond. Family members identified the victim to the station ABC13 as Marissa Dikeman, a 19-year-old Houston Christian Unversity student. Law enforcement officials said the deadly shooting took place at around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Sherri Lane in Crosby, located about 20 miles northeast of Houston. Dikeman’s grandfather told the local news outlet...

