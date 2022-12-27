Read full article on original website
Related
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Mari's Little Lambs day care readies new location in old firehouse
It took more than just a coat of paint to renovate a former fire station into Beaverton’s newest day care center. Work crews for Mari's Little Lambs have been taking down walls, putting new ones up and installing the proper plumbing to have sinks in the classrooms in an effort to give an old firehouse located at 14480 S.W. Jenkins Road more child-friendly feel.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
5 Portland metro companies receive leg up through Beaverton Startup Challenge
Five up and coming businesses in the Portland metro area are getting a leg up this year, thanks to the Oregon Startup Center. At the same time, the business incubator is moving to the executive suites within the Beaverton Round building at 12725 S.W. Millikan Way.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
29-year-old Beaverton man dies in Clatsop County car wreck
A 29-year-old Beaverton man died after attempting to pass a vehicle on a bridge Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, on Highway 101. Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez was found dead upon arrival after a two-vehicle crash at about 6:24 p.m. Wednesday on the Astoria-Megler Bridge near milepost 2.5 on Highway 101, according to Oregon State Police.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
WashCo under new guidelines due to emerald ash borers
A temporary prohibition on moving certain trees out of Washington County has been put in place after emerald ash borers were sighted in the area this summer. The Oregon Department of Agriculture said in a press release Dec. 20 that ash, olive and white fringe trees are not to be moved outside the county through May 16, 2023.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: No 'Big Dig,' but big disruptions for Beaverton, Tigard
Construction officially began on Highway 217 a little more than a year ago, in late 2021, but it was in 2022 that the scope of the work truly made itself known for the tens of thousands who drive the freeway each day. The 7.5-mile freeway is choked with exits, which...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: Crashes prompt road safety pushes in Tigard, Sherwood
It’s a question humans have been asking for as long as we’ve had language — and it’s a question that local communities have been asking since the deaths of two Sherwood girls on Feb. 20, when they were struck by an incapacitated driver as they walked along Southwest Edy Road, and a hit-and-run crash that killed Tigard resident Karen Kain and injured her elderly mother on Southwest Hall Boulevard on March 4.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: Cold case 'cracked' in Aloha
“So long as they had me,” Joseph A. Wilson told The Valley Times, “they didn’t need to get anyone else.”. That was back in January 1975, after Wilson was finally released — and charges against him dropped — after months in jail for a crime he didn’t commit.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: Washington County Jail rocked by spate of deaths
One of 2022’s most troubling through-lines was a series of deaths at the Washington County Jail, some of which remain unexplained. Four inmates at the jail died in a four-month span. While inmates have died in custody before, the frequency of the deaths this year was unprecedented in Washington County and left Sheriff Pat Garrett vowing a review of the jail’s practices.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Long on Longevity, Big on Customer Service
This article brought to you courtesy of Lolly Elliot, Beaverton Lodge, Beaverton Valley Times Insider Senior Living Expert. Sponsored content.
Comments / 0