New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
chicagostarmedia.com
Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
Kankakee judge's ruling on SAFE-T Act applies to only some Illinois counties
CHICAGO (CBS) – A controversial law set to make several changes to the state's criminal code was partially blocked by a Kankakee County judge Wednesday night.The SAFE-T Act will only apply to some Illinois counties come Jan. 1, 2023 with the ruling. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza broke down the latest developments.The statue is long, confusing and controversial. In it, one CBS 2 expert said, crimes fall into two categories: detainable and non-detainable.With this latest lawsuit ruling, it's also a question of where the arrests happen, because come Jan. 1, some counties will follow the old set of rules and others...
Central Illinois Proud
Working to destigmatize opioid use one class at a time
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Sue Tisdale is working to destigmatize fentanyl and other opioid use through education. She said every life is worth saving. “A little piece of fentanyl maybe the size of a chunk of sea salt could prove to be fatal to an individual,” said Tisdale.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to use money from lawsuits against drug distribution companies to fund new programs
CHICAGO - Illinois continues to struggle in the grips of an opioid epidemic. Starting next year, the state plans to begin using millions of dollars from lawsuits against drug distribution companies to fund new recovery programs, and we now have an idea of what that could look like. "We continue...
FOX2now.com
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
fox32chicago.com
New details emerge in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - New details were released Thursday about the murder-suicide in Buffalo Grove last month. Police say Andrei Kisliak murdered his family, then killed himself. According to newly released reports, police responded to 14 domestic-related calls involving the Kisliak family. Many of those calls happened in the months...
Chicago school to be used as temporary shelter for migrants, mayor's office confirms
Mayor Lightfoot's office confirms a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.
Recent nursing school graduates get stuck in limbo waiting for licenses in Illinois
NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- From COVID-19 to the flu and RSV, the health care industry is strained. Combine that with a critical shortage of health care workers – and we've learned it can take some nurses months to get their license here in Illinois. CBS 2's Sara Machi found some people Thursday who are just stuck in limbo. When you finally land the job you want, it feels like you've passed a final hurdle. That was exactly what recent nursing school graduate Shamelva Diggs thought had happened. But now, Diggs has been in a holding pattern for...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County still poised to end cash bail Sunday despite uncertainty after Kankakee County judge’s ruling
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Come Sunday, judges in Chicago and most other parts of the metro area will stop setting cash bail for people accused of crimes, with the decision to jail people ahead of trial depending solely on whether the judge deems them a public threat or flight risk.
Cook County celebrates 24 new officers graduating
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest officers to the force.The sheriff's office posted photos on Twitter with the message "Congratulations, Graduates!"The 24 officers completed four-and-a-half months of training at the Cook County Sheriff's Police Training Academy prior to this week's graduation.
Domestic Violence Protections to Minimum Wage Bump, Here’s the New Illinois Laws Taking Effect Jan. 1
The Illinois legislature was busy in 2022, enacting hundreds of new laws, many of which will take effect on Sunday. The most controversial change has received widespread attention: The portion of the SAFE-T Act that will eliminate cash bail. That provision will go into effect for counties not covered by a court ruling issued Wednesday night that finds the law unconstitutional and will keep in place the current bail system in some 65 counties that are part of a consolidated lawsuit.
Gun control advocates question Illinois’ proposed assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are moving quickly on a bill that would ban assault weapons in the state. They could vote on the bill in the next couple of weeks. Gun control advocates have long called for assault weapon bans at both the state and federal level, but that proposal is now on […]
Several new Illinois laws affect the education system
(The Center Square) – A host of new laws go into effect in 2023 that will affect education in Illinois. In the wake of school shootings across the country, there are measures to address trauma. One law mandates school board members to receive training on trauma-informed practices. Practices include...
thesouthlandjournal.com
South Side Republicans Release Statement on SAFE-T Act Ruling
South Side Republicans Release Statement on SAFE-T Act Ruling (Chicago, IL) — The South Side Republican Organization released a statement regarding yesterday’s ruling by a Kankakee judge who determined that portions of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional:. “Yesterday, 21st Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington ruled that the...
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Illinois: 8 notes
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 7,154 active general dentists in Illinois. Illinois has 247 dental professional shortage areas. Illinois received a score of 22 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Illinois landed the No. 6...
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly Disappeared
15-year-old Yasmin Rayon Acree lived with her adoptive mother, Rose Mae Starnes, in the 4800 block of West Congress Parkway on the west side of Chicago, Illinois. Yasmin and her brother, Demarcus, were sent to live with Rose, who is their aunt by marriage, in 2001. Rose adopted the siblings in 2006, reports The Charley Project.
Illinois nun's near-arrest leads to law change on power of attorney
CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois nun was almost taken to jail while trying to protect a dying friend.The near-arrest was over a dispute about her last wishes. CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained how a new law could help people avoid what she experienced.Sister Maureen Clancy and Sister Joan McGovern spent years living and working together. That sacred bond led to a special role as McGovern grew sick and made a request."'I am ready to meet my God and I just don't ever want to return to the hospital,'" Clancy said, recapping McGovern's wishes.With an official "power of attorney for health...
Chicago law professor reacts to Kankakee judge's SAFE-T Act ruling
Richard Kling from Chicago-Kent College of Law shares his perspective after a judge ruled Wednesday night that parts of Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional.
