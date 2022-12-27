ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
ILLINOIS STATE
chicagostarmedia.com

Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Kankakee judge's ruling on SAFE-T Act applies to only some Illinois counties

CHICAGO (CBS) – A controversial law set to make several changes to the state's criminal code was partially blocked by a Kankakee County judge Wednesday night.The SAFE-T Act will only apply to some Illinois counties come Jan. 1, 2023 with the ruling. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza broke down the latest developments.The statue is long, confusing and controversial. In it, one CBS 2 expert said, crimes fall into two categories: detainable and non-detainable.With this latest lawsuit ruling, it's also a question of where the arrests happen, because come Jan. 1, some counties will follow the old set of rules and others...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Working to destigmatize opioid use one class at a time

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Sue Tisdale is working to destigmatize fentanyl and other opioid use through education. She said every life is worth saving. “A little piece of fentanyl maybe the size of a chunk of sea salt could prove to be fatal to an individual,” said Tisdale.
FOX2now.com

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox32chicago.com

New details emerge in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - New details were released Thursday about the murder-suicide in Buffalo Grove last month. Police say Andrei Kisliak murdered his family, then killed himself. According to newly released reports, police responded to 14 domestic-related calls involving the Kisliak family. Many of those calls happened in the months...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
CBS Chicago

Recent nursing school graduates get stuck in limbo waiting for licenses in Illinois

NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- From COVID-19 to the flu and RSV, the health care industry is strained. Combine that with a critical shortage of health care workers – and we've learned it can take some nurses months to get their license here in Illinois.    CBS 2's Sara Machi found some people Thursday who are just stuck in limbo. When you finally land the job you want, it feels like you've passed a final hurdle. That was exactly what recent nursing school graduate Shamelva Diggs thought had happened. But now, Diggs has been in a holding pattern for...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Cook County celebrates 24 new officers graduating

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest officers to the force.The sheriff's office posted photos on Twitter with the message "Congratulations, Graduates!"The 24 officers completed four-and-a-half months of training at the Cook County Sheriff's Police Training Academy prior to this week's graduation.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Domestic Violence Protections to Minimum Wage Bump, Here’s the New Illinois Laws Taking Effect Jan. 1

The Illinois legislature was busy in 2022, enacting hundreds of new laws, many of which will take effect on Sunday. The most controversial change has received widespread attention: The portion of the SAFE-T Act that will eliminate cash bail. That provision will go into effect for counties not covered by a court ruling issued Wednesday night that finds the law unconstitutional and will keep in place the current bail system in some 65 counties that are part of a consolidated lawsuit.
ILLINOIS STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

South Side Republicans Release Statement on SAFE-T Act Ruling

South Side Republicans Release Statement on SAFE-T Act Ruling (Chicago, IL) — The South Side Republican Organization released a statement regarding yesterday’s ruling by a Kankakee judge who determined that portions of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional:. “Yesterday, 21st Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington ruled that the...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Illinois: 8 notes

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 7,154 active general dentists in Illinois. Illinois has 247 dental professional shortage areas. Illinois received a score of 22 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Illinois landed the No. 6...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois nun's near-arrest leads to law change on power of attorney

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois nun was almost taken to jail while trying to protect a dying friend.The near-arrest was over a dispute about her last wishes. CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained how a new law could help people avoid what she experienced.Sister Maureen Clancy and Sister Joan McGovern spent years living and working together. That sacred bond led to a special role as McGovern grew sick and made a request."'I am ready to meet my God and I just don't ever want to return to the hospital,'" Clancy said, recapping McGovern's wishes.With an official "power of attorney for health...
ILLINOIS STATE

