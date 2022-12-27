Wisconsin got lots of attention as a so-called “battleground state” during the 2022 campaign season. Presidents Biden, Trump, and Obama all paid visits to the Badger State to help candidates for governor or U.S. Senate, but none of them got to La Crosse County this year. However, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who could become speaker in the new session, met with farmers at Brice Prairie in June while campaigning with eventual Congressman-elect Derrick Van Orden, who won the 3rd District House seat in November.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO