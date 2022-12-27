ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, WI

wizmnews.com

Top 10 stories of 2022 with UW-L political science prof. Chergosky

UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Anthony Chergosky in the WIZM studio Friday for La Crosse Talk PM year-in-review. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse school referendum campaign makes headlines through much of 2022

A school district plan to merge La Crosse’s two public high schools into one turned into one of the area’s biggest news stories in the past year. In November, a referendum for building a new school on Trane Company property was voted down, by a 70 per cent majority. Much of the opposition came from the north side of La Crosse, where Logan High School would be shut down under the plan. Retiring city council member Andrea Richmond offered another suggestion.
LA CROSSE, WI
thecountyline.net

Fire destroys Irish Ridge Road business

Fire consumed an Amish furniture shop Tuesday evening on Irish Ridge Road, near Parker Road in rural Cashton, resulting in a total loss. The building belongs to Paul Schrock and his son and is located across the road from Scenic View Bulk Food Store. No one was injured. The Westby,...
CASHTON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse area draws big-name politicians again during 2022 campaign

Wisconsin got lots of attention as a so-called “battleground state” during the 2022 campaign season. Presidents Biden, Trump, and Obama all paid visits to the Badger State to help candidates for governor or U.S. Senate, but none of them got to La Crosse County this year. However, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who could become speaker in the new session, met with farmers at Brice Prairie in June while campaigning with eventual Congressman-elect Derrick Van Orden, who won the 3rd District House seat in November.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Onalaska Firefighters called to duplex fire

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- No one was injured Wednesday night in an Onalaska duplex fire. When firefighters arrived at the duplex on East Ave North, they said they could see smoke coming from the inside of the house and found flames in the basement. The families in both units made it out safely. Assistant Fire Chief Les Norain says this fire...
ONALASKA, WI
wizmnews.com

Fort McCoy and other military bases seek millions to fix damages attributed to Afghan refugees

American military bases that took in refugees from Afghanistan last year, including Fort McCoy near Sparta, claim the visitors caused extensive damage to government property. According to a report by UPI, the Defense Department says it will cost $270 million to repair damage reported at those bases, and more than half of that amount reportedly could be spent at Fort McCoy. Bases say furniture and cots were broken, or were otherwise ruined by spray paint and what was called “human biological matter.”
FORT MCCOY, WI
wiproud.com

Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing

GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
GENOA, WI
wwisradio.com

6th Offense OWI Arrest in LaCrosse

Location: HWY 35 / ELM ST. Michael James Eggen, 39 years of age, from Onalaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State. Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. A trooper stopped a vehicle for deviation from designated lane and speed. During the initial.
ONALASKA, WI
wiproud.com

LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Texas man allegedly fires gun in La Crosse neighborhood after being confronted about his driving

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A man was arrested on Sunday after reportedly firing a gun on La Crosse’s north side. It happened around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day, near Avon and Clinton Streets. Witnesses told police that 33-year-old Luke Springer of Fort Worth, Texas was driving erratically. When Springer was confronted by someone in the neighborhood about his driving,...
LA CROSSE, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Political aficionados in La Crosse make a sport out of elections

A small, bipartisan group of former politicians and political observers in the La Crosse area has been putting their money where their mouth is on the winners of local, state and national elections for nearly 50 years. At Houghton’s Jackson Street Pub near Viterbo University in La Crosse, a group...
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash

Sauk Co., Wis. (WMTV) - Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east on I-90/94 near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin

TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI

