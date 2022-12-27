Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Celebrating New Years Eve In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
Fox5 KVVU
Glittering Lights cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘out of abundance of caution’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Expected “upcoming weather events” has led to Glittering Lights canceling its New Year’s Eve fireworks show. According to organizers, “out of an abundance of caution” the event’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show has been canceled. Glittering Lights provided...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police anticipating more traffic than normal this holiday weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The New Year’s celebrations are quickly approaching and with the holiday falling on the weekend, the Nevada State Police are urging those traveling on the roads to be prepared. “We get an increased amount of traffic coming into the valley,” said deputy chief of...
FOX Reno
Flood watch issued for Washoe County, Sierra starting Friday morning
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A portion of western Nevada will likely be ringing in the new year with a lot of new moisture. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for portions of Nevada and California as another atmospheric river is expected to push through the region starting Friday.
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Chain controls in effect; Flood watch issued as storms take aim at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As the latest storm leaves Lake Tahoe, several more are gearing up to impact the basin through the new year and beyond. Chain controls are in effect Wednesday morning for many Tahoe highways, including over Echo, Mt. Rose, Spooner and Donner summits. California State Route 89 is also closed at Emerald Bay.
KESQ
Wind Advisory issued December 30 at 3:01AM PST until January 1 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In. California, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave. Desert. In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County,. Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and Lake Mead National. Recreation...
foxla.com
Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning
TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
8newsnow.com
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
Record-Courier
Update: National Weather Service issues flood watch
Less than 12 hours after the Carson River near Willow Bend subsided, forecasters issued a flood watch for the upcoming New Year’s weekend. The watch starts 7 a.m. Friday as another warm atmospheric river arrives in Western Nevada and lasts until 4 a.m. Monday. “Mainstem river flooding is most...
DETR responds to unemployment filing issues
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) responded to issues regarding the filing system for unemployment on Friday. The workforce development agency said some people said they have been dealing with issues as they attempted to file for unemployment. DETR responded on Twitter just after 2 p.m. and said […]
KTNV
Traffic backed up for several miles near Nevada-California state line, RTC reports
(KTNV) — The RTC of Southern Nevada is reporting that traffic is backed up for several miles near the Nevada-California state line on Wednesday afternoon. Drivers traveling in the southbound lanes of I-15, headed toward California, are experiencing heavy delays. This is the second time I-15 South has had...
Fox5 KVVU
Vegas PD Holiday Initiative yields results
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s 2022 Holiday Initiative numbers are in. Beginning the week of Thanksgiving, the department deployed officers throughout the valley to increase presence in high-traffic shopping areas to increase the response rate. Officers conducted 5,579 vehicle stops, 1,832 person stops,...
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New Year’s Eve celebrations abound at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — 2022 is coming to end, and New Year’s Eve parties are popping up all over Tahoe. With so many to choose, it’ makes a tough decision on where you want to spend your last day of the year. We’ve complied a list of events happening on the South Shore.
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
Fox5 KVVU
MGM Resorts finalizes sale of Oct. 1 concert site on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International announced that it has finalized the sale of the site that held the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017. According to a news release, MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle announced the sale in a memo distributed to employees.
Fox5 KVVU
Retired Southwest Airlines worker shows heart, volunteers to help reunite travelers with bags
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A retired Southwest Airlines employee showed plenty of heart, volunteering at the baggage claim at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid Airport to reunite travelers with their bags. “Watching the news and seeing what’s going on, and knowing how overwhelming it can be-- rather than just...
Comments / 0