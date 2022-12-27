ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

8 News Now

Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Reno

Flood watch issued for Washoe County, Sierra starting Friday morning

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A portion of western Nevada will likely be ringing in the new year with a lot of new moisture. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for portions of Nevada and California as another atmospheric river is expected to push through the region starting Friday.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
foxla.com

Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning

TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
8newsnow.com

US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Record-Courier

Update: National Weather Service issues flood watch

Less than 12 hours after the Carson River near Willow Bend subsided, forecasters issued a flood watch for the upcoming New Year’s weekend. The watch starts 7 a.m. Friday as another warm atmospheric river arrives in Western Nevada and lasts until 4 a.m. Monday. “Mainstem river flooding is most...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

DETR responds to unemployment filing issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) responded to issues regarding the filing system for unemployment on Friday. The workforce development agency said some people said they have been dealing with issues as they attempted to file for unemployment. DETR responded on Twitter just after 2 p.m. and said […]
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Vegas PD Holiday Initiative yields results

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s 2022 Holiday Initiative numbers are in. Beginning the week of Thanksgiving, the department deployed officers throughout the valley to increase presence in high-traffic shopping areas to increase the response rate. Officers conducted 5,579 vehicle stops, 1,832 person stops,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Center Square

Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows

(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New Year’s Eve celebrations abound at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — 2022 is coming to end, and New Year’s Eve parties are popping up all over Tahoe. With so many to choose, it’ makes a tough decision on where you want to spend your last day of the year. We’ve complied a list of events happening on the South Shore.
INDIANA STATE
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

MGM Resorts finalizes sale of Oct. 1 concert site on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International announced that it has finalized the sale of the site that held the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017. According to a news release, MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle announced the sale in a memo distributed to employees.
