Damage assessments begin after 'spectacular' storm washed away parts of southern coast

WGME
Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
onthewater.com
Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
A look at damage to Maine landmarks after weekend storm
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — People come from all over the world to take photos of the Portland Head Light, even during storms. "I just knew that that would be the place with the most drama and intensity. And whenever there is a big weather event, I think that is just the place to be. It's so cool to see weather come in there," Maine-based photographer Benjamin Williamson said.
Mainers Could Be Eligible For Storm Damage Assistance
While the pre-Christmas storm did not do as much damage here in Maine as it did in other places, thousands of Mainers are still dealing with damage to their homes caused by the fierce winds and heavy rain that fell on Maine on December 22nd and December 23rd. Unfortunately, some...
mainepublic.org
Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm
Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
Maine DEP gives Sugarloaf ski area permission for big expansion
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) — A big expansion that would add new ski trails, a lift and hundreds of units of housing at the Sugarloaf ski resort in Carrabassett Valley has been approved by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. In an order released on Tuesday, the department approved...
WMTW
Our January thaw will start a little early this winter
Look for generally dry conditions and warming temperatures through the end of the week. Low pressure brings wet weather this weekend with rainfall expected across the area by late Saturday into Sunday. Precipitation may end as snow in the mountains by later Sunday as colder air moves into the region for Monday of next week.
Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023
Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, WBLM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
wabi.tv
South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real
Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
Outdoor Adventure in Maine: Updates on Trails, Parks, and Events
Peaceful Maine LakePhoto byPhoto by Keith Luke on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is a state known for its outdoor recreational opportunities, with a wealth of trails, parks, and natural areas that provide endless opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting. Here is a closer look at some of the updates on outdoor activities in Maine:
WPFO
3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023
(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine
Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Maine (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow marigold in Maine, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
Is There Just Going to Be A Sunken Ship in Hampden Forever?
This silly boat has been stuck in the mud for 11 years. It's crazy. I remember the first time I drove by and saw the Roamer. I hadn't even moved back to the area yet. I was driving around Hampden on a little trip down Memory Lane, scoping the old neighborhood. I saw it and actually pulled over to check it out. You can imagine my shock when I moved back to the area a few years later, and saw the boat was still in the water.
mainebiz.biz
Maritime Farms, with 13 midcoast convenience stores, sold to Georgia company
Maritime Farms convenience stores in Midcoast Maine have been sold to Majors Management LLC, of Georgia. It is Majors Management's first foray into the state of Maine. In the past three years, Majors Management has completed 17 investments in 13 states, according a news release. With the deal, Maritime's parent...
How High Does Maine Actually Rank for Power Outages In the US?
Sadly, I'm pretty sure there are still folks out there without power. As I write this, there's still nearly 5000 Versant customers without power. Thankfully, that number is getting lower all the time, but there are folks who've been without for several days at this point. Luckily, I've never had to deal with it that bad. The longest I've ever been out (knock wood) is about 30 hours.
4 Places to Get Great Maine Seafood Tourists Don’t Know About
During Maine's summer tourist season, people "from away" flock to Maine to visit and have some of the best seafood in the country. Lobster is obviously one of the big choices, of course. I always find it funny when tourists are surprised that live lobsters aren't red. We don't help...
Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
As a history geek, I am all about this kind of stuff. And, when I first heard this story, I knew I had to know more. According to Only In Your State, there is a house in North Berwick that was actually built in England!. So, was the home transported...
Did You Know This DC Superhero Is Technically From Maine?
According to the Bangor Daily News, Aquaman is a Mainer!. Yes, when we first heard this we did not believe it, either. But, with the current DC universe story, it does make sense. In the current version of the Aquaman story, his mother was an outcast queen from Atlantis and...
