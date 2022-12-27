Read full article on original website
Benfica has the Palmeiras player mentioned, but the midfielder is a costly goal
Midfielder Verdau is pleased, he knows the game, although Benfica considers him an expensive option. The possibility of transferring Enzo Fernandez in January, in light of the proposals coming to Luz, led Benfica to analyze the market in search of alternatives to the world champions. Danilo, Palmeiras midfielder, is one of the names. The Brazilian press revealed Benfica’s interest in the 21-year-old footballer, a situation confirmed by O JOGO. Our newspaper knows that the midfielder, who can play the role of ‘6’ and ‘8’, has been pointed out.
He was appointed to Benfica, but the Italians say he gave a ‘yes’ to Juventus
Gazzetta dello Sport reports that McAllister intends to move to Juventus in January, but the move is not expected to be easy. The Italians report from Gazzetta dello Sport on Thursday that McAllister, world champions for Argentina, plans to head to Juventus in the winter market. The Brighton midfielder has...
Marsa freezes the renewal of his contract with Sporting
Leonine Sade wants to settle a new bond, but the central prefers to wait to negotiate with another status. Sporting intends to renew Jose Marsa’s contract, but so far, according to O JOGO, the center has not yet taken the decisive step to allow the signing of a new Bond.
