(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes in 2023 with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first hike takes effect tomorrow, January 1st, and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas, which will spike the state’s gas tax to more than 42 cents per gallon. However, Illinois also assessses its state sales tax on top of the gas taxes and the normal price of gas, therefore making the amount statewide motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation. The state’s second increase will go into effect on July 1st and will mostly depend on the rate of inflation at that time.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO