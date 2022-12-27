Read full article on original website
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (12/31/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes in 2023 with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first hike takes effect tomorrow, January 1st, and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas, which will spike the state’s gas tax to more than 42 cents per gallon. However, Illinois also assessses its state sales tax on top of the gas taxes and the normal price of gas, therefore making the amount statewide motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation. The state’s second increase will go into effect on July 1st and will mostly depend on the rate of inflation at that time.
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
How the minimum wage increase may affect consumers
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Minimum wage in Illinois is increasing from $12 to $13 on Jan 1. The lingering question is what will this mean for consumers? Will menu or product prices go up to compensate for the wage increase?. Maria Alvarez is the owner of Cookies by Design...
Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois
Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
Rebuilding Illinois continues with completed projects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), under the leadership of Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman, continued to make history in 2022, delivering transformational projects across the state that will improve safety, enhance quality of life, and create economic opportunity across multiple modes of transportation for generations to come.
Where Do Illinois, Wisconsin Roads Rank on List of Worst in US?
When you drive between Wisconsin and Illinois there's really no need for a sign to let you know when you've crossed the Stateline, because the condition of the roads will let you know that you've arrived. There's a new survey from Consumer Affairs that compiled data from several U.S. government...
Sweet Corn Appreciation Day Coming To Illinois In 2023
Here's something to help you think of warm, summer days. One of the many new laws in Illinois that takes effect Sunday is designating August 1st as Sweet Corn Appreciation Day. The bill's language says its a day to celebrate the importance of sweet corn to Illinois agriculture, and in recognition of family farmers.
New Illinois laws in 2023 will affect employers
Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest in each workweek and meal or rest breaks during daily work shifts.
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
Weekly COVID-19 data, released December 30, 2022
CHICAGO, Ill. (December 30, 2022) – Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a total of 3,969,832 cases, including 35,761 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,767 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the...
SAFE-T Act goes halfway into effect on 1/1/23
The biggest debate throughout the state of Illinois over the past year is the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act was signed into law earlier this year in which the act is supposed to bring police reforms throughout the entire state.
Illinois seeks to be major player in cannabis research
State government is teaming up with the city of Chicago and the Discovery Partners Institute at the University of Illinois to create a Cannabis Research Institute. It is expected to open in Chicago in 2023.
Sound Conservatory owner supports IL minimum wage hike
Andrzej Kozlowski, owner of Rock Island’s Sound Conservatory (1600 2nd Ave.), is one local business owner who supports the rise in Illinois’ minimum wage, effective Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He spoke recently with Local 4 News about why he pays employees more than the minimum wage, which will...
Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions
Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
Illinois Minimum Wage To Increase On New Year’s Day
Some workers could be getting a raise on Sunday. New Year’s Day marks the latest increase in Illinois’s minimum wage, which will climb to $13 an hour. A 2019 law is gradually increasing the state’s minimum wage, up to a peak of $15 an hour in 2025. The minimum wage for tipped workers also goes up on January 1st, to $7.80 an hour.
Looking ahead: Illinois politics in 2023
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As 2022 comes to an end, you may wonder what state leaders have planned for the new year. Illinois lawmakers have already held several hearings on a proposed assault weapon ban, but you can expect that and much more in 2023. Gas tax increase. A freeze on...
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
Look Up Illinois! How to Find Out Where That Airplane Is Heading
If you've watched the news recently or attempted to fly on a Southwest flight, it may be hard for you to believe the skies are constantly full of airplanes crisscrossing the globe. When you hear a big jet or airplane flying overhead do you look up and wonder where the...
From a ban on latex gloves to an official state snake: Nearly 200 new laws take effect Jan. 1
ROCKFORD — Starting Sunday, Illinois has a new state snake. It also has an official state rock. And, food service workers will no longer be allowed to wear latex gloves during food preparation. Those are just a few of nearly 200 laws that take effect on Jan. 1. They...
New bill says 90 credits needed for Illinois classrooms
Starting next year, substitute teachers in Illinois will not be required to have a degree to get into the classroom according to House Bill 4798.
