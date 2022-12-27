The powerful storm that’s brought lots of rain to the Inland Northwest will push strong wind gusts into our region overnight. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the base of the Blue Mountains and the Palouse. Wind gusts here could reach 60 mph, leading to damage and power outages. A Wind Advisory is in effect across most of Eastern Washington and around Coeur d’Alene for wind gusts in the 40 and 50 mph ranges.

