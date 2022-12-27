ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Drop to #20 Gonzaga

MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine women's basketball team dropped 77-63 to #20 Gonzaga on Thursday afternoon in Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves (6-7, 1-2 WCC) were behind early in the game to the Zags (13-2, 3-0 WCC), though Pepperdine outscored the opposition in the fourth quarter 21-20. BIG WAVES. Sophomore...
MALIBU, CA
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Game preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs kick off West Coast Conference play against the up and coming Pepperdine Waves on Saturday afternoon. Gonzaga is coming off a solid win against a NAIA team, solid in the sense that the defense was locked in and the offense showcased some needed bright spots. Pepperdine is coming off a loss to the Iona Gaels on Christmas.
SPOKANE, WA
pepperdinewaves.com

Pepperdine Tips Off Conference Play in Spokane

WATCH — Bally Sports West & SoCal will broadcast the game for those in Nevada and the lower half of California areas on your local Bally channel (or sign in with your provider at BallySports.Com/West-SoCal/). For those outside those viewing areas, the WCC Network will stream the game live at WCCSports.com. Veteran play-by-play man Al Epstein will have the call on WaveCasts.
MALIBU, CA
slipperstillfits.com

10 Observation from Gonzaga’s win over Eastern Oregon

In a non-competitive game that could double as the post-season banquet’s highlight reel, Gonzaga got what they needed against a grossly outmatched NAIA Eastern Oregon squad. The starters got a good run, the second team played substantial minutes and everyone will enter WCC play on an extremely high note.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Rain, snow and strong winds overnight – Matt

The powerful storm that’s brought lots of rain to the Inland Northwest will push strong wind gusts into our region overnight. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the base of the Blue Mountains and the Palouse. Wind gusts here could reach 60 mph, leading to damage and power outages. A Wind Advisory is in effect across most of Eastern Washington and around Coeur d’Alene for wind gusts in the 40 and 50 mph ranges.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

I-90 eastbound lanes open after truck fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes of eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill are back open after a truck fire. Washington State Patrol says the truck driver was hit by another car while he was exiting the truck. The driver has a serious, but non-life-threatening injury, per WSP. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane

Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road

IDAHO. – Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5. According a NonStop Local employee on scene, there was an crash involving a police officer. NonStop Local KHQ is working to gather more information. This is a developing story and will be...
SPOKANE, WA
Post Register

Police shoot man they say was ramming vehicles in north Idaho

POST FALLS (AP) — Officers shot a motorist who was ramming vehicles in Post Falls and a patrol car on Interstate 90, police said. The Post Falls Police Department said officers tried to stop a man driving a truck Thursday morning who appeared to be intentionally hitting other cars in Post Falls.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane couple accused of stealing trailer arrested in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police officers arrested two people from Spokane who are accused of stealing a trailer and possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer on Sunday. An ISP trooper was patrolling near Lewiston Hill on US 95 and saw the trailer being pulled by an unlicensed GMC Sierra....
LEWISTON, ID

