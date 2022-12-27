PEORIA, Ill. – Fans of events will have an updated set of rules to go by when attending games at the Peoria Civic Center. The Peoria Rivermen and Civic Center officials jointly announced on Wednesday an updated code of conduct policy. The statement said that attendees have an expectation of “an environment in which they will be treated in a consistent, professional, and courteous manner by all facility staff and team personnel.” It adds that as part of that, all fans are responsible for their own behavior.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO