OSF OnCall Remote Monitoring Program for parents | Ask the Doc
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cases of RSV, a respiratory illness affecting kids, are soaring across the country and right here in central Illinois. Kara Roat, the Manager of Digital Patient Care at OSF OnCall Digital Health, joined WMBD This Morning Thursday for our Ask the Doc segment. She tells WMBD’s Matt Sheehan and Kyreon Lee how this program is both helpful for parents and the local hospital systems.
Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
Galesburg is without a 24-hour pharmacy. Here’s why Walgreens was forced to reduce its hours
Galesburg is temporarily without a 24-hour retail pharmacy. Due to staffing issues, Galesburg’s only 24-hour pharmacy — Walgreen’s on West Fremont Street — has had to reduce its hours. As of Thursday, pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
OSF HealthCare Announces New Chief Medical Officer for Hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce Glenn J. Milos, DO-MPH, JD-MDB, CPE, as the new vice president, chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. In this position, Dr. Milos will be responsible for leading the practice of...
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
Code of conduct changes at Civic Center impacting Rivermen games
PEORIA, Ill. – Fans of events will have an updated set of rules to go by when attending games at the Peoria Civic Center. The Peoria Rivermen and Civic Center officials jointly announced on Wednesday an updated code of conduct policy. The statement said that attendees have an expectation of “an environment in which they will be treated in a consistent, professional, and courteous manner by all facility staff and team personnel.” It adds that as part of that, all fans are responsible for their own behavior.
Homicide charges in Peoria for fentanyl overdose
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman was charged with drug-induced homicide for delivering unlawful controlled substances. According to a Peoria County press release, 58-year-old Sharon Lucy was charged after Angela Price overdosed after consuming fentanyl delivered by Lucy. Her arraignment date is set for Dec. 29.
Students out after pipe bursts at IWU, won’t be reimbursed for damage
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens at students at Illinois Wesleyan University will be relocated for the next semester after a water pipe broke on Christmas Eve. IWU in Bloomington has to now conduct repairs on the Gates-Fricke student apartments. This will affect 45 students who have to be relocated...
Peoria County will not implement Pre-Trial Fairness Act
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos announced Thursday that Peoria will not implement the elimination of cash bail that is set to go into effect Jan. 1. A Kankakee judge ruled the elimination of cash bail–the section of the SAFE-T Act named the Pre-Trial...
UPDATE: Crews responding to haz-mat situation in Princeville
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – “A well-coordinated multi-jurisdictional response from all parties involved.”. That’s how the Peoria Fire Department sums up their involvement in a hazardous materials situation in Princeville Thursday near village hall and the city’s water plant. Peoria was the mutual-aid agency called in to help...
Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at Homestyle Grille on Garfield Avenue in Bartonville. According to Bartonville Police Chief Tony Segree, a couple of employees were arguing when one stabbed the other in the upper forearm. The injury is non-life threatening and the victim was taken to the hospital.
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
You Gotta Eat: Water’s Edge Winery & Bistro
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - I’m looking for some quality cuisine, and there’s a spot here in town where you should come to dine... and stay for the wine. Michael Vandy wanted to serve homemade wine using grapes from around the world. Last year, he brought that vision to life and opened Water’s Edge Winery & Bistro.
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected
Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
Victim speaks out after co-worker allegedly tried to kill her at Kappa Men’s Club
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - Attacked by a driver outside her workplace, a Peoria woman is putting the pieces back together with very little memory of what happened. The co-worker accused of running her over, is in jail for attempted murder. Morghan Babor, 24, remembers working at Kappa Men’s...
