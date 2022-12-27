Read full article on original website
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Netflix in New Jersey: How streaming will boost the state’s economy
December 2022 — Netflix is coming to New Jersey, as the media-streaming company announced plans to build a new production facility at Fort Monmouth on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art East Coast site will set up shop at the former Fort Monmouth campus of Monmouth county. The Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA), the state agency responsible for redeveloping the fort which was shuttered by the U.S. Army in 2011, sold the 292-acre parcel for $55 million. The value added to the state economy from the facility is estimated to be between $3.8 billion to $4.6 billion over a 20-year period.
Amazon contributing to death of bees? NJ group takes on retail giant
An advocacy group in New Jersey is standing up to Amazon, claiming the retail giant is two-faced, selling items that both promote and go against the same cause. As part of a fundraising campaign to strengthen operations in 2023, Environment New Jersey is calling on Amazon to remove bee-killing pesticides from its digital shelves.
ValueWalk
Deadline Extended To Claim ANCHOR Tax Relief From New Jersey
Some New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for a tax rebate under the state’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. To be eligible for this ANCHOR tax relief from New Jersey, homeowners and renters must have filed state income taxes. Additionally, taxpayers need to file an application to claim the tax relief under the ANCHOR program.
njgamblingsites.com
New York City May Soon Usurp Atlantic City As a US Gambling Destination – Addabbo
Household name US gambling destination cities are Atlantic City and Las Vegas, in alphabetical order. However, New York City may soon replace New Jersey’s resort city on that short list, New York Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. told NJGamblingSites today. Addabbo, D-Ozone Park, said to NJGamblingSites:. It’s conceivable that...
Why will over 1M NJ drivers pay more for auto insurance in 2023?
TRENTON – The minimum amount of auto insurance coverage that drivers must have in New Jersey has gone up, adding roughly $120 or more to the yearly premiums of at least 1.1 million drivers. As of New Year’s Day, the state’s required liability coverage for insurance plans issued or...
Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday
New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
The NJ minimum wage is going up again: Is it too high or too low?
💵 Gov. Murphy signed the minimum wage law in 2019. 💵 Should the government set salaries and wages?. In February of 2019 Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that phases-in minimum wage increases of at least $1 a year every January 1, through 2024. Washington, D.C., currently has the...
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
N.J. in top 5 in U.S. for most educated residents. Every state ranked.
New Jersey has some of the most educated people in the country, U.S. Census data shows. The Garden State ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents age 25 or older with a bachelors degree or higher at 43%, according to data from the American Community Survey in 2021.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey
NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023
Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
Danger! The Deadliest Intersection in America is in NJ, Five More in the Top 30
Just about everyone knows traffic in the great Garden State is hectic even on the best of days, however, you probably didn't know that six of the most dangerous intersections in America are right here in New Jersey. In fact, two intersections here are tied for the most dangerous in...
Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
Business Report: Auto insurance rates rise, unemployment benefits increase, NJ economy
A law goes into effect Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance. Auto insurance rates are going up for more than 1 million New Jersey residents as a law goes into effect on Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance for drivers in the state from $15,000 to $25,000. Supporters of the law argued that car crash victims haven’t been able to have their medical bills fully covered because of low liability insurance coverage. Drivers affected by the new law can expect to pay $125 more a year per car for the higher coverage.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The State of New Jersey Has Just Released Its Updated Benefit Rates for the Year 2023.
NJ– The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) stated Wednesday that Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation maximum benefit rates and taxable income base would change on January 1, 2023. Coming Unemployment Insurance applicants can receive $830 per week in...
New Jersey Residents are Fleeing to these 25 Appealing Cities
You hear it all of the time. "I hate this state." "I can't wait to move out of Jersey." It's become white noise at this point. Some, however, actually walk the walk and walk right out of the Garden State for a better life. I'll be the first to say...
Dumbest thing to happen in NJ in 2022 (Opinion)
It would be impossible to keep track of all of the stupid things that happened in any state in any year. However in New Jersey, if you're looking for first-class stupidity with a twist of tyranny and social engineering, look no further than our Legislature and Governor's Office in Trenton.
Yum! What is New Jersey’s Most Beloved Restaurant Chain?
I came across this article from Cheapism and thought it was a yummy topic. What is New Jersey's "Most Beloved Restaurant Chain"? Everyone loves food articles and we want to see what was named for Jersey. So I dug in and took a look at what Cheapism selected for us here in the Garden State and I was not shocked to see this eatery topping our list in New Jersey.
newjerseyisntboring.com
New Jersey Free Events for January 2023
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in January 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
newyorkconstructionreport.com
$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction
A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
