Shannon Lee Harris
Shannon Lee Harris, 56, of Decatur, Illinois, formerly of Ramsey, Illinois, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at her home in Decatur, IL. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 30, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Rural Ramsey, IL with Pastor Travis Warner officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM, 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery. Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
Howard Koester
Howard Koester, 87, of Brownstown, died at 4:50 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital, Taylorville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Liberty Christian Church, Brownstown, with Rev. Clayton Richison officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery with military rites by VFW Post #9770, Brownstown and Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95, Vandalia. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Memorials may be made to Liberty Cemetery or the donor’s choice. Gieseking Funeral Home, Brownstown is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Terri J. Johnson
Terri J. Johnson, 61, of Effingham, died at 5:30 am, Sunday, December 25, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. A private family burial will follow at Mahon Cemetery, rural Mason. Memorials may be made to Bradley Tombers, son of Terri.
