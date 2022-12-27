Shannon Lee Harris, 56, of Decatur, Illinois, formerly of Ramsey, Illinois, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at her home in Decatur, IL. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 30, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Rural Ramsey, IL with Pastor Travis Warner officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM, 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery. Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO