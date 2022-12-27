ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania

A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full story: https://www.wate.com/news/national-world/suspect-arrested-in-stabbing-deaths-of-idaho-students/. Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
waewradio.com

TN Winter Storm Death Toll Now 8

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 8 weather-related fatalities due to the recent winter storm. Six people, 4 adults and 2 children, died in a house fire in Cumberland County early Monday morning on December 26, 2022. Two more fatalities were reported in Shelby County. On Thursday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) reported 32 counties currently have issues to their water systems in the aftermath of the Arctic blast. Fifteen local jurisdictions have issued boil water advisories.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Green Gold: Why ginseng digging is banned in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of dollars for just a pound’s worth of a root sounds pretty good. However, jail time for picking the root does not. In 2022, ginseng digging was banned in Cherokee National Forest. That came after a significant decline in ginseng, according to Leslie Morgan, head of the Unaka sector of Cherokee National Forest. Picking ginseng was already illegal in the National Park.
WKRN

Doctors treat frostbite following dangerously cold temperatures

Frostbite and hypothermia can go hand-in-hand, according to doctors, and they can even send people to the hospital. Doctors treat frostbite following dangerously cold …. Frostbite and hypothermia can go hand-in-hand, according to doctors, and they can even send people to the hospital. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop nearly 50...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Southwest disaster: Local couple misses Christmas, rationing medicine

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A travel nightmare is what many travelers are calling their recent experience with Southwest Airlines. Locals from the area are sharing their experiences that left some missing Christmas and out thousands of dollars. “It’s literally like a Hallmark show all wrapped up in this crazy adventure. And...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Free Trail App offered by Tennessee State Parks

Tennessee State Parks announce the new free offline trail maps. Thanks to the generous support of our Trail Pack supporters, Tennessee State Parks visitors can now access offline Avenza trail maps at no cost!. No internet? No problem! The Avenza Maps® app uses GPS location tracking so it works even...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet man hoping to save farm from road development

While Mt. Juliet needs to contend with its growth and the associated traffic, a local man is hoping to keep that growth from cutting through his farm. Mt. Juliet man hoping to save farm from road development. While Mt. Juliet needs to contend with its growth and the associated traffic,...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee has massive wind energy potential. Why is nobody talking about it?

Wind power accounts for nearly half of all renewable energy in the U.S., and virtually all of it comes from outside the Southeast. It doesn’t have to, though. The Tennessee Valley Authority, for example, has 0.025 gigawatts of wind in Tennessee. That is less than what’s needed to power Vanderbilt University, and the federal utility does not currently have plans for any additional wind development.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Report shows Tennessee's financial position improved $7.4B last fiscal year

(The Center Square) — Tennessee’s financial position is $7.4 billion better than it was the year before, according to the state’s recently released Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. And the state has a combined fund balance of $19.2 billion, up $5.4 billion from the year before. That leaves the state with $15.8 billion in spendable fund balance with $1.6 billion in a rainy day fund as of June 30, according to the report. ...
TENNESSEE STATE

