In contrast to last week's very cold and dry snow, the incoming system later today will be quite wet – remarkably so even given it's late December. Despite being the morning of, there remains a lot of uncertainty with how the next 24 hours will unfold, particularly around how much snow we will see and where. With the amount of moisture most models are showing there's a ton of upside potential for some of the area to see a pretty good snow Wednesday evening and overnight (think 4 - 10" or so), while the mild temperatures we will be dealing with could keep those totals dramatically lower (think T - 3" where changeover is slow to occur). There where be a bullseye of heavy snow somewhere, but tough to know exactly where until it sets up.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO