Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Gael, In Photos
Parts of the Intermountain West received more than 7 inches of snow due to Winter Storm Gael. The storm shut down more than 100 miles of Interstate 70 and caused several accidents. Photos show how Denver fared in the snow. A winter storm dumped more than 7 inches of heavy,...
Wet weather and snow hitting Colorado hard
Our blast of wet weather is hitting Colorado hard. We've seen heavy snow pummel much of the high country since yesterday afternoon and that will continue through early Thursday morning. Heavy snow is hitting the Denver area and foothills. The National Weather Service has upgraded the Denver area to a Winter Storm Warning through Thursday morning. 3 o 6 inches or more are possible, with the heaviest snow likely before midnight.After that, we wind down the rest of 2022 with mild conditions and near normal temps. Our next round of snow is looking to arrive on Sunday night.The morning commute will be very icy thanks to the cold temperatures and wet, heavy snow. This is much more reminiscent of a spring snowstorm than a December one. And vastly different than our very cold storm from last week. This snow is very heavy, thanks in part to temperatures right around 32 degrees.
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
Colorado road conditions: Roads improve, icy spots stick around
DENVER — A round of rain and snow caused slick and sometimes dangerous conditions on Colorado roads Thursday morning prompting the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to warn drivers to delay their morning commute or telework if possible. CDOT called driving conditions treacherous along the Front Range and the...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Snow piled up across Colorado in the latest winter storm on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Denver metro area, rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon and later turned to snow. But snow was falling earlier than that on the Western Slope and in the mountains. The official...
Strong winds ahead of next approaching blast of snow
We have an approaching storm system bringing back a hit of snow before the new year. Ahead of this system jet stream enhanced wind gusts will be rocking the Front Range as Tuesday goes on.There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range foothills and mountains of the state both north and south. Wind gusts may reach 75 to 85 mph in some spots. Denver is not in the warning area but, may see gusts of wind up to 30 mph.The strong westerly winds will be a downslope, warming wind for the Denver metro area and eastern...
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
Parts of Colorado get up to 17 inches of snow as storm moves through state
New Castle — 14 Genesee — 12.1 inches. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs — 2 inches. Multiple roads across Colorado have closed due to safety reasons, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Here are the latest closures:. Interstate 70 eastbound is closed between E-470 (3...
weather5280.com
Denver area forecast: Snow could be heavy at times Wednesday evening as rain and snow take aim at evening commute
In contrast to last week's very cold and dry snow, the incoming system later today will be quite wet – remarkably so even given it's late December. Despite being the morning of, there remains a lot of uncertainty with how the next 24 hours will unfold, particularly around how much snow we will see and where. With the amount of moisture most models are showing there's a ton of upside potential for some of the area to see a pretty good snow Wednesday evening and overnight (think 4 - 10" or so), while the mild temperatures we will be dealing with could keep those totals dramatically lower (think T - 3" where changeover is slow to occur). There where be a bullseye of heavy snow somewhere, but tough to know exactly where until it sets up.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Next system will deliver heavy mountain snow, with some snow for Northeast Colorado as well
We hope everyone had a very merry holiday weekend, and are enjoying the thaw after last week's deep freeze – assuming you were lucky enough to avoid the thawing of frozen pipes!. Temperatures today will be near 50°F across the greater Denver metro area, with highs near 60°F on...
KDVR.com
Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche
A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Marine, renowned artist Jess DuBois dies at 88.
Mild start to the week with another round of snow before the New Year.
DENVER(CBS)- As we start the week we have lots of high clouds drifting across the Rockies in westerly flow as a high pressure ridge drifts into the area. We are between storm systems with another snow maker getting its act together on the west coast.Most of Colorado will be experiencing a mix of clouds and sunshine as Monday goes on. Temperatures over the eastern plains will be above normal for this time of year with the 30s and 40s holding in the mountains and west.Tuesday will also have have high clouds for the east with snow developing in the mountains...
Parts of Colorado could see up to 2 feet of snow
Unsettled weather will return to Colorado Tuesday evening through Thursday with snow along the Continental Divide and strong winds across the foothills and eastern plains.
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
Fort Morgan Times
Pump prices to rise in Colorado after Suncor begins months-long shutdown of its Commerce City oil refinery
Motorists in Colorado should get ready to pay more at the pump after Suncor Energy announced this week it would shut down its Commerce City oil refinery for as long as three months due to equipment being damaged at the sprawling facility by last week’s “extreme and record-setting weather.”
I-25 northbound shut down in northern CO due to series of crashes
A series of crashes have led to the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado. They happened at midday on Thursday between the Berthoud and Johnstown exits.Nearly a dozen people were hurt.A total of 22 vehicles were involved in the crashes, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.A construction project is in effect in the area.
KDVR.com
Crews recover worker's body after trench collapse
Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Crews recover worker’s body after trench collapse. Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after...
1310kfka.com
3 hospitalized after explosion in Longmont
An explosion that left three people hurt in Longmont is under investigation. It happened Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue. Firefighters arrived on-scene to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. An adjacent home was also damaged. Two men escaped the fire while one had to be rescued. All three were hospitalized; one of them with serious injuries. Police believe this could be the second explosion at this property but wouldn’t elaborate, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. For more, check out https://www.dailycamera.com/.
This Colorado Destination Is One Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Niche got curious about which U.S. cities get more of the white stuff than others.
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
Comments / 0