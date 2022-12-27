Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Trayanum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Related
columbusunderground.com
First Look: The Roosevelt Room Opens at Bridge Park
Squeaking in a 2022 debut, The Roosevelt Room celebrates its grand opening tonight, Friday, December 30 at Bridge Park in Dublin. It’s drinks-only at the 2,500 square foot watering hole at 6544 Longshore Loop. The menu includes eight rotating beers on tap, four draft wines and eight signature cocktails, plus other beers, spirits and seltzers. Signature cocktails pay homage to the bar’s namesake, 26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Artistic Performers in Columbus
Live theater, performance art, drag shows, stand up comedy and more! Columbus has a lot of artistic performers and once again we’ve turned to our readers to help identify the their favorites of the year. And for the second year in a row, our readers have picked Nina West...
Delaware Gazette
DCDL set to roll out new hours
The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Trustees voted to implement new operating hours for the library system at its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, all branches of the Delaware County District Library system will move to the following operating hours:
Delaware Gazette
Local gem provides countless memories
Living in Delaware County certainly has its advantages. For my family, living just 20 minutes away from the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium is one perk we take full advantage of, no matter the time of the year. For instance, we just visited the zoo a little over a week ago...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Apartment Communities in Columbus
A lot of our readers visit Columbus Underground on a regular basis to read the latest in development news, and a lot of new development in the past decade has taken the form of apartment buildings. In a region that’s growing by approximately 24,000 people per year, there’s a lot of new places to live being built. Many of these apartment communities offer a variety of amenities to their residents, which we showcase annually with our Urban Living Tour every spring, and we asked our readers to vote once again on which place is their favorite.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware Counties in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in 2022 went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site
MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
614now.com
Our list of new food and drink concepts opening in 2023
From multiple live-fire restaurants to mini donuts and Korean barbecue, the Columbus is primed to become even more impressive and mouthwatering in 2023. Since there’s so much to keep track of, we’ve decided to do you the favor of putting our top spots together in one place for you.
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From New Year’s Eve celebrations to comedians Jeff Dunham and Dave Chappelle, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. New Year’s Eve celebrations and events in central Ohio Celebrations across the city of Columbus are ringing in the new year on Dec. 31 with champagne, live […]
korncountry.com
City of Columbus trash collections again delayed a day next week
COLUMBUS, Ind. – City of Columbus offices, including Columbus City Utilities, are closed and employees are getting four days off this New Year’s weekend. Government buildings will not be open on Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2. Trash is being picked up on Friday, December 30, and...
What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell. It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Desserts in Columbus
Whether you’re looking for a morning treat to go with your coffee, or something sweet after dinner, Columbus has a plethora of bakeries, treat-makers and restaurant pastry chefs ready to serve. Our readers cast their votes this year for their favorite desserts in town, and for the third time in a row, Pistacia Vera was named number one.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
Dog Daycare Doubles as Job Skills Training Facility for Adults with Developmental Disabilities
Let’s be honest: learning job skills is kind of a drag. But what if you could do so with dogs around? A nonprofit called Pathways to Independence in Columbus, Ohio, has combined those two things in a dog daycare in order to help adults with developmental disabilities have more fulfilling lives. Dog Daycare Does Double […] The post Dog Daycare Doubles as Job Skills Training Facility for Adults with Developmental Disabilities appeared first on DogTime.
Rental property shootings draw neighborhood concerns; city responds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police say they are now searching for two shooters after Tuesday morning’s rental property shooting in the 900 block of Bellows in Franklinton that sent five teenagers in the hospital. The Department of Public Safety said the address had a short-term...
Columbus road crews continue storm cleanup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s snow emergency is over but there is still plenty of work to be done when it comes to the holiday weekend storm. The city of Columbus is still working Tuesday to clear the city’s streets, focusing mainly on getting the slush off the roads to prevent a refreeze. “You […]
myfox28columbus.com
Ringing in the noon year at The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has grown a lot this year with new additions across the park. As the Zoo looks ahead to the New Year Emily Yunker breaks down the plans to celebrate with families and which zoo animals will make their debuts this Spring!
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: At No. 10, Bonifacio Makes Our List for the First Time
Just before the city’s first full-service Filipino restaurant opened in 2016, chef MJ Hernandez says he met Bonifacio owner Krizzia Yanga and “offered my life and my soul, essentially.” Hernandez was tired of seeing Filipino restaurants in the U.S. close after just a year, he says, and he didn’t want to be stuck on the sidelines.
NBC4 Columbus
Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations in Columbus
Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations in Columbus. Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations …. Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations in Columbus. Midday Forecast: December 28, 2022. Midday Forecast: December 28, 2022. NBC4 Today two shootings connected. NBC4 Today two shootings connected. NBC Today pledge 122322. NBC4 Today: Three juveniles arrested. NBC4...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – SWAT Situation in Stoutsville
Stoutsville – Fairfield sheriff department is surrounding a home in Stoutsville on Main Street in the area of 11000 block around 430 pm. Around a half dozen, law enforcement vehicles are on the scene during this situation. A representative would not give me any information as it was an ongoing investigation. While on scene, SWAT arrived and broke down the door of the garage located in the back of 11600 main street. One person Bruce McFarland was arrested and taken into custody. He claimed during the arrest that he had health issues and the local EMS responded to the scene to check him out.
Comments / 0