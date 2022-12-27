Read full article on original website
columbusunderground.com
First Look: The Roosevelt Room Opens at Bridge Park
Squeaking in a 2022 debut, The Roosevelt Room celebrates its grand opening tonight, Friday, December 30 at Bridge Park in Dublin. It’s drinks-only at the 2,500 square foot watering hole at 6544 Longshore Loop. The menu includes eight rotating beers on tap, four draft wines and eight signature cocktails, plus other beers, spirits and seltzers. Signature cocktails pay homage to the bar’s namesake, 26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Artistic Performers in Columbus
Live theater, performance art, drag shows, stand up comedy and more! Columbus has a lot of artistic performers and once again we’ve turned to our readers to help identify the their favorites of the year. And for the second year in a row, our readers have picked Nina West...
Delaware Gazette
Local gem provides countless memories
Living in Delaware County certainly has its advantages. For my family, living just 20 minutes away from the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium is one perk we take full advantage of, no matter the time of the year. For instance, we just visited the zoo a little over a week ago...
What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell. It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and […]
iheart.com
Columbus' Eastland Mall to Close Permanently Saturday, Dec. 31st
The Eastland Mall in Columbus is closing its doors this week after 54 years of operation. The Eastland Mall opened along Hamilton Road on the eastside of the city on Valentine's Day back in 1968. The shopping mall was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: At No. 10, Bonifacio Makes Our List for the First Time
Just before the city’s first full-service Filipino restaurant opened in 2016, chef MJ Hernandez says he met Bonifacio owner Krizzia Yanga and “offered my life and my soul, essentially.” Hernandez was tired of seeing Filipino restaurants in the U.S. close after just a year, he says, and he didn’t want to be stuck on the sidelines.
O Holy Night: Christmas Eve in a Licking County warming shelter
Tahnee and her fiancé sat in the parking lot of the Kroger in Pataskala, running the engine for a bit, then turning it off – they only had a quarter tank. They huddled together, calling any shelter in central Ohio to see if they could take them and their cat Little Miss. The wind blew hard against the side of their truck, rocking it in the cold. Their white pick-up in the white parking lot, it’s almost as if they weren’t there.
cwcolumbus.com
Tenants vacate high-rise buildings at Latitude Five25 after 'catastrophic failure'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are no dinners being made. No TVs or radios are playing. Nobody relaxing on the sofa after a day of work. The gates are closed and secured and the two high-rise 15-story buildings at Latitude Five25 are dark and empty. Tenants vacated the property...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Apartment Communities in Columbus
A lot of our readers visit Columbus Underground on a regular basis to read the latest in development news, and a lot of new development in the past decade has taken the form of apartment buildings. In a region that’s growing by approximately 24,000 people per year, there’s a lot of new places to live being built. Many of these apartment communities offer a variety of amenities to their residents, which we showcase annually with our Urban Living Tour every spring, and we asked our readers to vote once again on which place is their favorite.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware Counties in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in 2022 went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
614now.com
Our list of new food and drink concepts opening in 2023
From multiple live-fire restaurants to mini donuts and Korean barbecue, the Columbus is primed to become even more impressive and mouthwatering in 2023. Since there’s so much to keep track of, we’ve decided to do you the favor of putting our top spots together in one place for you.
614now.com
Long-standing Columbus pizzeria sold to new owner
With nearly a quarter century under her belt as the owner of Taranto’s Pizza, Debbie Taranto has sold the Polaris pizzeria to a new owner. The sale was announced in a post made to Taranto’s social media accounts yesterday evening. “I wanted to take a moment and thank...
cityscenecolumbus.com
American Nitrile chooses Grove City for manufacturing plant
Just a few years ago, the acronym “PPE” wasn’t a household phrase. But today, following the pandemic and subsequent shortage of protective equipment, a local man and his company are on track to break records worldwide in the PPE manufacturing industry. In mid-November 2022, the first production...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Desserts in Columbus
Whether you’re looking for a morning treat to go with your coffee, or something sweet after dinner, Columbus has a plethora of bakeries, treat-makers and restaurant pastry chefs ready to serve. Our readers cast their votes this year for their favorite desserts in town, and for the third time in a row, Pistacia Vera was named number one.
What travelers are entitled to if a flight is canceled
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the nightmare drags on for thousands of travelers — five days after a winter storm swept across much of the country — the Better Business Bureau wants you to know your options if your flight gets canceled. A U.S. Department of Transportation rule requires airlines to reimburse passengers for canceled […]
columbusfreepress.com
Letter to the Editor: Where were the white women?
I am a straight, white woman who lives in the suburbs. I grew up in Columbus, taught in Columbus schools. But, now, I live in the suburbs. I have no friends here. At one time, I had many. We supported each other, babysat each other’s kids. We planned activities. We shared a common routine in life. We were mothers, who needed a connection to another woman that shared our sorrows and successes in this vulnerable time. I was kicked out of the “neighborhood group” when someone (who happened to be a pastor) asked if it was okay to fly his Blue Lives Matter flag. I said no. Part of my explanation referred to minors who had recently been held by CPD in their van, with no water, no parents for hours because they witnessed a crime (June 22, 2021). I asked these suburban mothers how they would feel if it was their child, desperately trying to get them to relate, have empathy for the mothers who were demanding their children be given back. My friends did not defend me. One said “at least they were released.” For fear of retaliation from my new friends, she said that she wouldn't comment further.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site
MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
Hilliard teen who died of flu was a ‘bright spirit,’ loved ones say
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Abbie Hauler was a helper, an artist and incredibly supportive friend and sibling. Her mother said the first thing you’d notice when Abbie walked in the room was her smile. The second thing you’d notice were her big, bright eyes. “She was just a bright girl, just a very bright spirit, […]
korncountry.com
City of Columbus trash collections again delayed a day next week
COLUMBUS, Ind. – City of Columbus offices, including Columbus City Utilities, are closed and employees are getting four days off this New Year’s weekend. Government buildings will not be open on Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2. Trash is being picked up on Friday, December 30, and...
