columbusunderground.com

First Look: The Roosevelt Room Opens at Bridge Park

Squeaking in a 2022 debut, The Roosevelt Room celebrates its grand opening tonight, Friday, December 30 at Bridge Park in Dublin. It’s drinks-only at the 2,500 square foot watering hole at 6544 Longshore Loop. The menu includes eight rotating beers on tap, four draft wines and eight signature cocktails, plus other beers, spirits and seltzers. Signature cocktails pay homage to the bar’s namesake, 26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.
DUBLIN, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Artistic Performers in Columbus

Live theater, performance art, drag shows, stand up comedy and more! Columbus has a lot of artistic performers and once again we’ve turned to our readers to help identify the their favorites of the year. And for the second year in a row, our readers have picked Nina West...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Local gem provides countless memories

Living in Delaware County certainly has its advantages. For my family, living just 20 minutes away from the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium is one perk we take full advantage of, no matter the time of the year. For instance, we just visited the zoo a little over a week ago...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell. It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Columbus' Eastland Mall to Close Permanently Saturday, Dec. 31st

The Eastland Mall in Columbus is closing its doors this week after 54 years of operation. The Eastland Mall opened along Hamilton Road on the eastside of the city on Valentine's Day back in 1968. The shopping mall was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Matter News

O Holy Night: Christmas Eve in a Licking County warming shelter

Tahnee and her fiancé sat in the parking lot of the Kroger in Pataskala, running the engine for a bit, then turning it off – they only had a quarter tank. They huddled together, calling any shelter in central Ohio to see if they could take them and their cat Little Miss. The wind blew hard against the side of their truck, rocking it in the cold. Their white pick-up in the white parking lot, it’s almost as if they weren’t there.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Apartment Communities in Columbus

A lot of our readers visit Columbus Underground on a regular basis to read the latest in development news, and a lot of new development in the past decade has taken the form of apartment buildings. In a region that’s growing by approximately 24,000 people per year, there’s a lot of new places to live being built. Many of these apartment communities offer a variety of amenities to their residents, which we showcase annually with our Urban Living Tour every spring, and we asked our readers to vote once again on which place is their favorite.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Our list of new food and drink concepts opening in 2023

From multiple live-fire restaurants to mini donuts and Korean barbecue, the Columbus is primed to become even more impressive and mouthwatering in 2023. Since there’s so much to keep track of, we’ve decided to do you the favor of putting our top spots together in one place for you.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Long-standing Columbus pizzeria sold to new owner

With nearly a quarter century under her belt as the owner of Taranto’s Pizza, Debbie Taranto has sold the Polaris pizzeria to a new owner. The sale was announced in a post made to Taranto’s social media accounts yesterday evening. “I wanted to take a moment and thank...
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

American Nitrile chooses Grove City for manufacturing plant

Just a few years ago, the acronym “PPE” wasn’t a household phrase. But today, following the pandemic and subsequent shortage of protective equipment, a local man and his company are on track to break records worldwide in the PPE manufacturing industry. In mid-November 2022, the first production...
GROVE CITY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Desserts in Columbus

Whether you’re looking for a morning treat to go with your coffee, or something sweet after dinner, Columbus has a plethora of bakeries, treat-makers and restaurant pastry chefs ready to serve. Our readers cast their votes this year for their favorite desserts in town, and for the third time in a row, Pistacia Vera was named number one.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What travelers are entitled to if a flight is canceled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the nightmare drags on for thousands of travelers — five days after a winter storm swept across much of the country — the Better Business Bureau wants you to know your options if your flight gets canceled. A U.S. Department of Transportation rule requires airlines to reimburse passengers for canceled […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Letter to the Editor: Where were the white women?

I am a straight, white woman who lives in the suburbs. I grew up in Columbus, taught in Columbus schools. But, now, I live in the suburbs. I have no friends here. At one time, I had many. We supported each other, babysat each other’s kids. We planned activities. We shared a common routine in life. We were mothers, who needed a connection to another woman that shared our sorrows and successes in this vulnerable time. I was kicked out of the “neighborhood group” when someone (who happened to be a pastor) asked if it was okay to fly his Blue Lives Matter flag. I said no. Part of my explanation referred to minors who had recently been held by CPD in their van, with no water, no parents for hours because they witnessed a crime (June 22, 2021). I asked these suburban mothers how they would feel if it was their child, desperately trying to get them to relate, have empathy for the mothers who were demanding their children be given back. My friends did not defend me. One said “at least they were released.” For fear of retaliation from my new friends, she said that she wouldn't comment further.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site

MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
MARYSVILLE, OH
korncountry.com

City of Columbus trash collections again delayed a day next week

COLUMBUS, Ind. – City of Columbus offices, including Columbus City Utilities, are closed and employees are getting four days off this New Year’s weekend. Government buildings will not be open on Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2. Trash is being picked up on Friday, December 30, and...
COLUMBUS, IN

