"I want to be top five in the world" - Taylor Fritz has sights set on huge goals for 2023, aims to make Grand Slam final

‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open
Can Kyrgios continue the progress from last season at the Australian Open? Nadal thinks so.
Rested and ready, Pegula, Fritz lead stacked American squad in Sydney
SYDNEY, Australia -- Team USA has reason to feel confident on the eve of the United Cup. The Americans have sent a team to Sydney that sees No.11 Madison Keys and No.19 Frances Tiafoe as their No.2 singles players behind No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.9 Taylor Fritz. In fact, the Americans are the only team in the entire 18-team competition to boast a total of four Top 20 players.
"Tomorrow we need to believe that that’s the dream team!": Nadal rallies Badosa after touching down in Australia ahead of United Cup
Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa will lead Team Spain at the United Cup and they hope to lead the nation all the way to the trophy as behind-the-scenes footage showed. Nadal and Badosa were shooting some United Cup content as they tried to motivate each other to perform well. Playing with Nadal like this is a dream come true for Badosa who grew up idolizing Nadal like many other aspiring tennis players. The footage showed Nadal describing them as a dream team:
"I had the best teammates!" - Genie Bouchard lauds her team after World Tennis League finals run
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard recently lavished praise on her team 'Kites' following the conclusion of the World Tennis League in Dubai. Bouchard recently returned to action in the inaugural World Tennis League after an injury layoff. She was a part of the team Kites alongside World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Holger Rune, and Sania Mirza.
Nadal, De Minaur and Kvitova among those to welcome Djokovic back to Australia ahead of United Cup: "Good for tennis, good for probably the fans"
Novak Djokovic touched down in Australia yesterday and it was an emotional moment for the Serbian who was deporter from the country last year. His return was something he was hoping for as he tries to create history by becoming the first player to win the Australian Open ten times. Some of his fellow colleagues reacted to that and welcomed him back into the country that saw some of his most iconic moments happen. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he said:
Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.
Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
Serena Williams opens up on post retirement struggles: “It’s harder than I ever imagined”
Serena Williams opened up about struggling with retirement as the former tennis superstar finds it very hard to just relax after working tirelessly for decades. Williams was good at tennis due to a high dose of talent but also due to working very hard on her craft. She's a person who is used to working and loves to work so retirement is something she is having a tough time dealing with. She opened up about it publicly by writing on Twitter that she's finding it very hard to just relax:
Fritz and Keys lead US team United Cup day one win over Czech Republic
Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys got the nominations for the US Team on day one of the United Cup and they proved comfortable in that role sealing the win over the Czech Republic. Fritz was the first one to step on the court as the American took on Jiri Lehecka...
‘I’m not like Roger or Rafa – but I can still beat almost anyone’ – Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has had his recent years interrupted by injury. Fit again and captaining his country Switzerland at the inaugural United Cup, he has been speaking about what still motivates him to go on court despite everything. “The first reason is the fans,” he explained...
"It's a very difficult thing to do" - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley on Kyrgios winning the event in front of his home crowd
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios will be one of the favorites to win the 2023 Australian Open based on his performances this year and the crowd will certainly help him along the way. It's always special to see your countryman compete at the Grand Slam tournament on the home soil...
Tennis begins 2023 season for the first time since 1997 without Serena Williams and Roger Federer
The 2023 tennis season will be the first since 1997 that won't feature Roger Federer or Serena Williams as the sport evolves away from its most iconic players. Roger Federer and Serena Williams have been part of the sport of tennis for many years and while their imprint will be a lasting legacy, we won't see them playing actively anymore. This upcoming season will be the first since 1997 that won't feature either player as we enter a new era with new superstars.
List of most controversial people goes viral bizarrely featuring Roger Federer alongside Hitler: "I think they put famous names in a hat and pulled them out randomly"
A list featuring Roger Federer and Adolf Hitler recently went viral online and tennis fans were left perplexed at seeing the icon featured alongside the notorious dictator. A list published by the business magazine Forber in 2016 features both Roger Federer and Adolf Hitler among it. The list is titled as 'Wikipedia's 100 most controversial people. It's unclear what the premise of the list was but it contains a lot of historical figures alongside some celebrities. People named on the list besides Federer and Hitler, include George Bush, Barrack Obama, Jesus Christ.
"I'm not going to be playing my absolute best tennis this week": Zverev understands it will take time to get going but looking forward to United Cup
Alexander Zverev only recently returned from a long absence due to an ankle injury and he knows that it will be a while before he starts playing his best tennis. The German was playing an amazing Roland Garros when he injured himself in the match against Nadal. His ankle was completely damaged and it took him quite a while to get back. He experienced one setback that pushed back the comeback and he also opted to take his time in order to be fully healthy once he comes back.
The quotes of 2022, episode 13 – Nadal: “If you are not surprised to win 14 Roland-Garros, it is because you are super arrogant”
From hell to heaven, in three weeks. On May 12, against Denis Shapovalov in Rome, Rafael Nadal showed a face dejected as never before on court because of the resurgence of Müller-Weiss syndrome which affects his left foot. On June 5, the Spaniard won Roland-Garros. Once again. I had...
Prize Money confirmed for 2023 Australian Open with with $76.5m in total, 3.4% increase in record amount
The 2023 Australian Open will have a record amoung of prize money after an increase that will make both ATP and WTA players really happy. The total prize money is equally distributed among both Tour which makes this increase quite significant. It's the record amount for the event so far with over 76 million on offer. Craig Tiley commented on the increase by pointing out how the event plans to become even bigger in the future:
Maria Sakkari gets hew season underway singles and doubles win at United Cup
Maria Sakkari started off her new year with a match at the United Cup for Greece and she proved too much Viktoriya Tomova to handle beating her 6-3 6-2. Tsitsipas did his thing against Dimitrov yesterday and Sakkari did her thing today beating Tomova in straight sets. It was a good start for the Greek player who finished 2022 with some strong performances after struggling for a good part of the year. It's a crucial year for Sakkari who didn't blow up last year as many predicted so getting to a good start here could send her on the proper path.
Australia Ready To Carry Home Hopes In Group D
With the stage set, Team Australia is determined to deliver in front of its home fans in Sydney this week at the United Cup. The home nation, led by Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic, will play Team Great Britain and Team Spain in a stacked Group D. “I think...
Federer leads tennis players in highest paid athletes of 2022 list despite not playing competitive tennis
Roger Federer was the tennis player that earned the most according to the latest Forbes list however he wasn't much of an active tennis player this year. He only played one official match and it was a double match, something he isn't known for. Federer is the only tennis player that was featured in the top 10 of the top earners in sports. Most of his earnings didn't come from tennis directly as he spent very little time on the court but it's something he has in common with the other tennis players featured in the top 50.
Federer, Osaka and Serena Williams only tennis players among top 50 earning athletes
Forbes publishes its annual list of the top-earning athletes in the world and we have only three tennis players in the top 50. Only one of those three, Roger Federer, is ranked in the top ten. It's fascinating to notice that the highest-paid tennis player hasn't participated in a single official match the whole year, demonstrating how significant a player's brand is.
