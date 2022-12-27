ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manns Harbor, NC

Thomas Leon O’Neal

Manteo, NC – Thomas Leon O’Neal was born in Manteo, North Carolina on June 5, 1938. He was the older of two sons of the late Benjamin Sheldon O’Neal and Arretta Midgett O’Neal. He went home to Glory on Thursday, December 22, 2022, peacefully at his home in Manteo, NC.
MANTEO, NC
Yvonne Stowe Austin

Yvonne Stowe Austin, 92, of Hatteras, died December 27, 2022 at Currituck Health & Rehab Center in Barco. A native of Hatteras Island, she was born March 14, 1930. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no service at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Hatteras Assembly of God, PO Box 245, Hatteras, NC 27943.
HATTERAS, NC
Nags Head commissioners conclude discussion on Rogallo Museum

Despite multiple requests from members of the Rogallo Foundation to the Nags Head commissioners to rescind their October 20 letter to state parks opposing a museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park, those requests have not been granted, at least as of now. The Rogallo Foundation is dedicated to highlighting...
NAGS HEAD, NC
New Currituck County access permits being mailed

Currituck County has announced it is in the process of mailing to all property owners the new Currituck County Access Permit, which will be valid for 2023-24. Each property owner will receive two permits. These permits are to be displayed on the user’s vehicle windshield in order to utilize the...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
Blood drive set for Kill Devil Hills Police Department

A blood drive will be held at Kill Devil Hills Police Department, located at 102 Town Hall Drive, on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: KDHPolice to schedule an appointment. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Man charged with multiple drug counts after arrest in Nags Head

On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:58pm, Deputies working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 in Nags Head, NC. While conducting the stop a Nags Head K-9 unit arrived to assist. The K-9 was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of a controlled substance. The vehicle and occupant were searched and amounts of Heroin, Methamphetamine, Ecstasy and Drug Paraphernalia were located and seized. During the search the occupant tried to destroy evidence prior to being arrested.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Kitty Hawk Elementary School recognizes academic achievers

Students at Kitty Hawk Elementary School earning Principal’s List and Honor Roll recognition for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Grahame Althoff, Jenna Anderson, Gray Breto, Reese Ceaser, Lola Chovaz, Elena Contristan, Olivia Creech, Corryn Dail, Pope Daniel, Scarlett Foreman, Mollie Aliyah Goldberg, Milana Haranovich, Vladimir Hardzei, Marin Harfst, Anna Heroux, Hayden Hoopes, Jhett Hrupsa, Easton Hudspeth, Harlow Keech, Den Konyzhev, Sven Lang, Oliver Long, Autumn Lusk, Taylor Lusk, Walker Meads, Tatum Osmon, Sydney Priest, Callan Rhoads, Ellie Schmidt, Logan Schmidt, Mikayla Silk, Juniper Snapp, Piper Spivey, Jonathan Taylor, Cadyn Varnell, Casper Paul Voellmecke, Gail Walker and Branson Watkins.
KITTY HAWK, NC
Town of Nags Head holiday office and sanitation collection schedule

The Town of Nags Head’s administrative offices as well as the bulk/brush yard will be closed Monday, January 2. For the week of December 26, 2022 blue route trash collection is set for Thursday, December 29, green route trash collection is set for Friday, December 30 and commercial dumpsters will be collected Friday, December 30.
NAGS HEAD, NC

