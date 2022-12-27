Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Yvonne Stowe Austin
Yvonne Stowe Austin, 92, of Hatteras, died December 27, 2022 at Currituck Health & Rehab Center in Barco. A native of Hatteras Island, she was born March 14, 1930. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no service at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Hatteras Assembly of God, PO Box 245, Hatteras, NC 27943.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head commissioners conclude discussion on Rogallo Museum
Despite multiple requests from members of the Rogallo Foundation to the Nags Head commissioners to rescind their October 20 letter to state parks opposing a museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park, those requests have not been granted, at least as of now. The Rogallo Foundation is dedicated to highlighting...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Hills woman among winners of VIP New Year’s trip to New York City
A Kill Devil Hills woman is among a group of eight North Carolinians who received a VIP trip for two to New York City to celebrate New Year’s Eve – and one of the eight may become the first Powerball Millionaire of the Year, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare’s business of tourism explained at Rodanthe meeting
In Rodanthe, Dare County tourism officials provided information about the business of the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau before launching into an explanation of the proposed Event Center. Tim Cafferty, Tourism Board chairman, and Lee Nettles, Visitors Bureau executive director, made back-to-back presentations in early December....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Midnight Magic in Manteo event featuring food, fun and fireworks moved to Sunday
Due to concerns about inclement weather, Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is being postponed to Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 4–7 p.m. “No matter the day, there will be all kinds of fun for the whole family to enjoy,” shared Michele Bunce, program manager for the Town of Manteo.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Blood drive set for Kill Devil Hills Police Department
A blood drive will be held at Kill Devil Hills Police Department, located at 102 Town Hall Drive, on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: KDHPolice to schedule an appointment. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
thecoastlandtimes.com
Temporary road closure set for section of West Fourth Street in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills has announced a planned temporary road closure beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 for the east end of West Fourth Street at its intersection with North Croatan Highway (US 158) for utility and roadway improvements. Through traffic on West Fourth Street...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk Elementary School recognizes academic achievers
Students at Kitty Hawk Elementary School earning Principal’s List and Honor Roll recognition for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Grahame Althoff, Jenna Anderson, Gray Breto, Reese Ceaser, Lola Chovaz, Elena Contristan, Olivia Creech, Corryn Dail, Pope Daniel, Scarlett Foreman, Mollie Aliyah Goldberg, Milana Haranovich, Vladimir Hardzei, Marin Harfst, Anna Heroux, Hayden Hoopes, Jhett Hrupsa, Easton Hudspeth, Harlow Keech, Den Konyzhev, Sven Lang, Oliver Long, Autumn Lusk, Taylor Lusk, Walker Meads, Tatum Osmon, Sydney Priest, Callan Rhoads, Ellie Schmidt, Logan Schmidt, Mikayla Silk, Juniper Snapp, Piper Spivey, Jonathan Taylor, Cadyn Varnell, Casper Paul Voellmecke, Gail Walker and Branson Watkins.
Comments / 0