Kill Devil Hills, NC

Yvonne Stowe Austin

Yvonne Stowe Austin, 92, of Hatteras, died December 27, 2022 at Currituck Health & Rehab Center in Barco. A native of Hatteras Island, she was born March 14, 1930. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no service at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Hatteras Assembly of God, PO Box 245, Hatteras, NC 27943.
HATTERAS, NC
Nags Head commissioners conclude discussion on Rogallo Museum

Despite multiple requests from members of the Rogallo Foundation to the Nags Head commissioners to rescind their October 20 letter to state parks opposing a museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park, those requests have not been granted, at least as of now. The Rogallo Foundation is dedicated to highlighting...
NAGS HEAD, NC
Dare’s business of tourism explained at Rodanthe meeting

In Rodanthe, Dare County tourism officials provided information about the business of the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau before launching into an explanation of the proposed Event Center. Tim Cafferty, Tourism Board chairman, and Lee Nettles, Visitors Bureau executive director, made back-to-back presentations in early December....
DARE COUNTY, NC
Blood drive set for Kill Devil Hills Police Department

A blood drive will be held at Kill Devil Hills Police Department, located at 102 Town Hall Drive, on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: KDHPolice to schedule an appointment. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Kitty Hawk Elementary School recognizes academic achievers

Students at Kitty Hawk Elementary School earning Principal’s List and Honor Roll recognition for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Grahame Althoff, Jenna Anderson, Gray Breto, Reese Ceaser, Lola Chovaz, Elena Contristan, Olivia Creech, Corryn Dail, Pope Daniel, Scarlett Foreman, Mollie Aliyah Goldberg, Milana Haranovich, Vladimir Hardzei, Marin Harfst, Anna Heroux, Hayden Hoopes, Jhett Hrupsa, Easton Hudspeth, Harlow Keech, Den Konyzhev, Sven Lang, Oliver Long, Autumn Lusk, Taylor Lusk, Walker Meads, Tatum Osmon, Sydney Priest, Callan Rhoads, Ellie Schmidt, Logan Schmidt, Mikayla Silk, Juniper Snapp, Piper Spivey, Jonathan Taylor, Cadyn Varnell, Casper Paul Voellmecke, Gail Walker and Branson Watkins.
KITTY HAWK, NC

