Nags Head commissioners conclude discussion on Rogallo Museum
Despite multiple requests from members of the Rogallo Foundation to the Nags Head commissioners to rescind their October 20 letter to state parks opposing a museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park, those requests have not been granted, at least as of now. The Rogallo Foundation is dedicated to highlighting...
Midnight Magic in Manteo event featuring food, fun and fireworks moved to Sunday
Due to concerns about inclement weather, Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is being postponed to Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 4–7 p.m. “No matter the day, there will be all kinds of fun for the whole family to enjoy,” shared Michele Bunce, program manager for the Town of Manteo.
Kill Devil Hills woman among winners of VIP New Year’s trip to New York City
A Kill Devil Hills woman is among a group of eight North Carolinians who received a VIP trip for two to New York City to celebrate New Year’s Eve – and one of the eight may become the first Powerball Millionaire of the Year, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Temporary road closure set for section of West Fourth Street in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills has announced a planned temporary road closure beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 for the east end of West Fourth Street at its intersection with North Croatan Highway (US 158) for utility and roadway improvements. Through traffic on West Fourth Street...
Town of Nags Head holiday office and sanitation collection schedule
The Town of Nags Head’s administrative offices as well as the bulk/brush yard will be closed Monday, January 2. For the week of December 26, 2022 blue route trash collection is set for Thursday, December 29, green route trash collection is set for Friday, December 30 and commercial dumpsters will be collected Friday, December 30.
Kitty Hawk Elementary School recognizes academic achievers
Students at Kitty Hawk Elementary School earning Principal’s List and Honor Roll recognition for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Grahame Althoff, Jenna Anderson, Gray Breto, Reese Ceaser, Lola Chovaz, Elena Contristan, Olivia Creech, Corryn Dail, Pope Daniel, Scarlett Foreman, Mollie Aliyah Goldberg, Milana Haranovich, Vladimir Hardzei, Marin Harfst, Anna Heroux, Hayden Hoopes, Jhett Hrupsa, Easton Hudspeth, Harlow Keech, Den Konyzhev, Sven Lang, Oliver Long, Autumn Lusk, Taylor Lusk, Walker Meads, Tatum Osmon, Sydney Priest, Callan Rhoads, Ellie Schmidt, Logan Schmidt, Mikayla Silk, Juniper Snapp, Piper Spivey, Jonathan Taylor, Cadyn Varnell, Casper Paul Voellmecke, Gail Walker and Branson Watkins.
