Hatteras, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head commissioners conclude discussion on Rogallo Museum

Despite multiple requests from members of the Rogallo Foundation to the Nags Head commissioners to rescind their October 20 letter to state parks opposing a museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park, those requests have not been granted, at least as of now. The Rogallo Foundation is dedicated to highlighting...
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Town of Nags Head holiday office and sanitation collection schedule

The Town of Nags Head’s administrative offices as well as the bulk/brush yard will be closed Monday, January 2. For the week of December 26, 2022 blue route trash collection is set for Thursday, December 29, green route trash collection is set for Friday, December 30 and commercial dumpsters will be collected Friday, December 30.
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk Elementary School recognizes academic achievers

Students at Kitty Hawk Elementary School earning Principal’s List and Honor Roll recognition for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Grahame Althoff, Jenna Anderson, Gray Breto, Reese Ceaser, Lola Chovaz, Elena Contristan, Olivia Creech, Corryn Dail, Pope Daniel, Scarlett Foreman, Mollie Aliyah Goldberg, Milana Haranovich, Vladimir Hardzei, Marin Harfst, Anna Heroux, Hayden Hoopes, Jhett Hrupsa, Easton Hudspeth, Harlow Keech, Den Konyzhev, Sven Lang, Oliver Long, Autumn Lusk, Taylor Lusk, Walker Meads, Tatum Osmon, Sydney Priest, Callan Rhoads, Ellie Schmidt, Logan Schmidt, Mikayla Silk, Juniper Snapp, Piper Spivey, Jonathan Taylor, Cadyn Varnell, Casper Paul Voellmecke, Gail Walker and Branson Watkins.
KITTY HAWK, NC

