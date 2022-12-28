Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
Dragon Lee signs with WWE, joining NXT in January
Lee announced the news during AAA's Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
ringsidenews.com
Justice For Nash Carter Trends During WWE NXT
Nash Carter debuted alongside Wes Lee in 2021 and quickly became the NXT Tag Team Champions. Their meteoric rise would continue, and MSK became one of the most popular tag teams in NXT. They were known for their unique move set and high-flying style. However, their rise was quickly brought...
wrestlinginc.com
JBL Reveals TNA Reference He Tried To Include On WWE Raw
JBL recently coordinated a "gentleman's" game of poker, but nearly made a reference to one of professional wrestling's most lawless factions. On the December 5 episode of "Raw," the WWE Hall of Famer hosted a poker invitational, featuring some of the red brand's male and female stars. Amongst the competitors were JBL's protege Baron Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Akira Tozawa, The O.C., and many more. Towards the conclusion of one game, Corbin lined up a winning hand against Chad Gable and Luke Gallows before getting caught cheating by A.J. Styles. Corbin and Styles began shoving each other, which eventually led to the challenge of a six-man tag team match between The O.C. and Alpha Academy alongside Corbin.
wrestlingheadlines.com
More Matches and Segment with Top Stars Added to the First WWE NXT of 2023
Several matches and segments have been announced for the first WWE NXT episode of 2023. Grayson Waller has announced a very special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect for next week’s show as he welcomes NXT Champion Bron Breakker as the guest. The two Superstars will sign the contract to make their title match official for NXT New Year’s Evil on January 10.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lio Rush’s Opponent At GCW Middle Of The Night Announced
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced the opponent for Lio Rush at their GCW Middle of the Night event. The former AEW/WWE star is slated to wrestle Komander at the event. Nick Wayne, Matt Cardona, and Los Vipers are now advertised for the show. The show goes down on Saturday,...
PWMania
Triple H Reportedly Makes Decision on WrestleMania 39 Main Event, Latest on Possible Plans
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to have decided on the WrestleMania 39 match for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the event that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unable to work the show, which is a real possibility. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE still...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Current Favorite To Win 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.
411mania.com
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results from Cleveland, OH 12/28/2022
Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio:. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Becky Lynch in a No Contest due to interference by Bayley. Bayley cut a heel promo but Belair and Lynch took her out.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey
Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
ComicBook
John Cena's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reportedly Revealed
John Cena will be making his WWE return on tonight's SmackDown for his one and only match of the year, but he could very well be back for another match at WrestleMania 39. WWE no doubt wants to make that a major spectacle, and a new report from WrestlingNews.co says that Cena's opponent for the big event will be Logan Paul. They wouldn't be competing for a Championship, but it would no doubt get people talking, as we've already seen that Paul can hold his own in a ring and can certainly get his fanbase hyped up for a match.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (12/30) - Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn Vs. John Cena & Kevin Owens, Women's Championship Match And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on December 30, 2022, coming to you live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida!. A massive tag team match will close out the year in the main event of tonight's show, as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn will be teaming up to take on Kevin Owens and a returning John Cena. Tensions between Owens and Zayn have been building up over the past few weeks, leading Reigns to ask management for the match. Additionally, this will be a landmark match for Cena, as it will mark the twentieth consecutive year he has had at least one match in WWE. Which team will come out on top?
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Stars Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions Crowned
Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer are your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat at tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, plus the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. However, Guevara and Melo were double booked as AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bobby Fish: ‘I’m Proud Of The Undisputed ERA’s WarGames Matches’
Former WWE/AEW star Bobby Fish was the guest on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen of Rancid and Dennis Ferrell, where he talked about a wide range of topics. During it, he discussed his love for the WarGames matches. He was part of several of those matches as...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Athena Wants To Have A TLC Match In AEW: “I Just Have To Get That Out Of My System”
Athena has high hopes that she’ll get to compete in a TLC match in AEW. The ROH women’s champion discussed this topic during her latest interview with the Dallas Morning News, where she also mentioned her desire to have an intergender match under the AEW banner before listing off the number of talented women currently on the company’s roster. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Comments / 0