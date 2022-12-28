It looks like WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been pulled from tonight’s RAW live events. Theory was originally booked to wrestle Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match in the main event of tonight’s live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, the arena updated their listing today and the main event is now listed as Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage.`

5 HOURS AGO