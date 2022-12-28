Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Austin Theory Pulled from WWE Event?
It looks like WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been pulled from tonight’s RAW live events. Theory was originally booked to wrestle Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match in the main event of tonight’s live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, the arena updated their listing today and the main event is now listed as Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage.`
411mania.com
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Tampa. That event, featuring the return of John Cena, currently has 12,258 tickets out. It is 259 tickets away from selling out, which it could easily do with walk-up sales today.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results from Miami, FL 12/29/2022
Thanks to Ante Divalerio for the following WWE SmackDown live event results from tonight’s show at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida:. * WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma defeated Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Zelina Vega. Like they did earlier this week in Greensboro, pre-match footage aired to show Xavier Woods laid out backstage. Very fun opener, Legado del Fantasma was surprisingly over.
Comments / 0