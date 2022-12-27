Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Recalls Having Bizarre Object Lodged In His Knee During Memorable WWE NXT Match
FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, aka The Revival in WWE. One of the most notable NXT feuds the pair had was against Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, then going by American Alpha. The NXT Tag Team Championships were exchanged between...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lio Rush’s Opponent At GCW Middle Of The Night Announced
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced the opponent for Lio Rush at their GCW Middle of the Night event. The former AEW/WWE star is slated to wrestle Komander at the event. Nick Wayne, Matt Cardona, and Los Vipers are now advertised for the show. The show goes down on Saturday,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Loaded Line-up with Matches and Segments Revealed for the First AEW Dynamite of 2023
AEW has announced a loaded line-up for the first Dynamite episode of 2023. It was previously announced that Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho for the first time ever will take place at Dynamite, and now another first-time-ever match has been announced in Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese. Danielson is from...
wrestlingheadlines.com
IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/29/22
Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt) First Match: Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. William Morrissey In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT World Championship (HARD TO KILL 2022) Cardona with forearm shivers after the bell rings. Morrissey pulls Cardona off of Moose. Cardona ducks a clothesline from...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena Keeps Streak Alive and Returns to the Ring with a Win on the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Tweets and Deletes Reaction to AEW Dynamite Mention
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has deleted his reaction to a name-drop on last night’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed debut their new “RASSLE” music video, which included shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. During the rap, Max Caster mentioned Karen Jarrett as “Kurt Angle’s wife,” a reference to how she was married to Angle before Jarrett. He said, “And you’re stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Segments Changed Due to Travel Issues, Why Jim Ross Missed This Week’s Show
Tonight’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage will be called by Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur. AEW President Tony Khan came out before Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in Broomfield, CO, and announced that Wight would be on the Rampage commentary team moving forward. Jim Ross...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Announces 2022 Year-End Award Winners
Impact Wrestling has announced the results of their 2022 Year-End Awards, which were voted on by the fans. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander was named Male Wrestler of the Year, while Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace was named Knockout of the Year. The following awards were announced on this...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Books Title Match for the First AEW Dynamite of 2023
It’s now official that ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW TNT Title on the first AEW Dynamite of 2023. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce Darby Allin vs. Joe for the January 4 Dynamite, with the title on the line. Khan noted that Allin and Sting will address the match during the taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage tomorrow night.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H and WWE on Dragon Lee Signing with the Company, Lee Reacts
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H says international star Dragon Lee is just getting started. As noted, Lee announced that he has signed with WWE after he and brother Dralistico defeated FTR to capture the AAA World Tag Team Titles at last night’s AAA Noche de Campeones event. You can click here for details on the title change, along with photos and video, and you can click here for new details on the signing, along with comments from Lee and news on which WWE Superstar helped him sign. Lee finished up with AAA last night but the company wanted to book him on top on his way out, and there’s still no word yet on what will happen to the titles but Lee did relinquish after the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
CM Punk Wants to Stay In AEW?, Backstage Talk on Punk’s Future, What Top AEW Stars Have Said
CM Punk has seemingly agreed with recent comments made by IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR on fallout from the AEW All Out incident that went down back in September. As noted, Harwood premiered his new FTR podcast this week and discussed the situation with Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite coming out of the backstage fight at All Out. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on the matter, which included a plea for Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to remain in the AEW locker room and work together.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Notes on GUNTHER’s WWE Intercontinental Title Reign
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER hit a significant milestone in his title reign this week. The leader of Imperium has now held the WWE Intercontinental Title for more than 200 days. He won the strap on the June 10 SmackDown by defeating Ricochet in singles action. GUNTHER just beat Shinsuke Nakamura’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Early Favorites to Win the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Matches Revealed
Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch are the current favorites to win the 2023 Royal Rumble Matches. New data released by BetOnline shows that Rhodes is the favorite to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, while Lynch is the current favorite to win the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
News on Plans for Tonight’s Final Impact Wrestling Episode of 2022
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will bee a Best of 2022 episode, also featuring the reveal of the 2022 Year-End Awards. It was noted via PWInsider that tonight’s Impact will also feature a few promos to tease directions for future storylines, but this will mostly be a retrospective episode with some matches that have never aired on TV beyond their original pay-per-view airing.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Match Set for the WWE Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy Attacks?
Bray Wyatt’s first big match WWE Premium Live Event match since WrestleMania 37 is now set. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX opened up with Wyatt coming to the ring to apologize for last week’s attack on the WWE camera man. LA Knight interrupted and the two had words, with Knight once again accusing Wyatt of paying someone to dress up as Uncle Howdy. Knight then mentioned a match between the two at the WWE Royal Rumble, and Wyatt accepted. Wyatt said maybe it’s time that he needs to remind Knight and the rest of the world how cruel he can be when he feels like it.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair on Why 2022 Was Her Best Year, What She Thought of Before Tonight’s Return on WWE SmackDown, More
New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair says 2022 was the best year of her life. As noted, Flair made her surprise return earlier tonight during the final SmackDown of 2022, defeating Ronda Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title, right after Rousey retained over Raquel Rodriguez. This was Flair’s first appearance since dropping the strap to Rousey in the “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash back on May 8.
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Has Official Last Day With AEW, Thanks Tony Khan, BCC, and More
William Regal has had his last official day with AEW. The Gentleman Villain took to Twitter this morning to announce his official departure from the company after signing with them back in March following his debut at Revolution. Regal takes the time to thank AEW President Tony Khan, members of the Blackpool Combat Club, and more for welcoming him during this time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results from Cleveland, OH 12/28/2022
Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio:. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Becky Lynch in a No Contest due to interference by Bayley. Bayley cut a heel promo but Belair and Lynch took her out.
Comments / 0