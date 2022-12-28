Backstage Talk on Nick Khan’s WWE Management Ways, New Details on Vince McMahon’s Contract Process

Since her in-ring debut just over 2 years ago, AEW star Jade Cargill has built up a significant winning streak, running through opponent after opponent, and has spent much of her time in the company as the inaugural TBS Champion. Recently, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T declared that Cargill "has WWE written all over her," with some fans believing he meant that she'd be bound for the company in the future despite Cargill choosing AEW over WWE when given the choice of either in the past. On the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker took some time to clarify what he truly meant.

