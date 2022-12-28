Backstage Talk on Nick Khan’s WWE Management Ways, New Details on Vince McMahon’s Contract Process

Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Once Got In A Real-Life Fight That Changed Major WWE Plans
Shawn Michaels was a major professional wrestler in the 1990s. During that decade, Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championship three times apiece. However, The Heartbreak Kid became well-known for his backstage shenanigans as much as his on-screen persona. His antics outside the squared circle are also well-known at this point.
stillrealtous.com
Kevin Owens Reveals What He Was Told About His WrestleMania Match With Steve Austin
There’s no denying that 2022 has been a wild year for professional wrestling and back in April the unthinkable happened when Steve Austin came out of retirement to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Austin and Owens put on quite the performance in the WrestleMania main event and it was clear that fans were happy to see Austin doing what he does best.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Releases Hilarious New Dominik Mysterio T-Shirt
WWE Raw star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio seemingly spent his Christmas behind bars. WWE uploaded a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley arriving at Dominik’s grandfather’s house for Christmas, before he was told to leave by Rey Mysterio. Dominik and his father got into a shouting...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Clarifies Recent Comments About Jade Cargill And WWE
Since her in-ring debut just over 2 years ago, AEW star Jade Cargill has built up a significant winning streak, running through opponent after opponent, and has spent much of her time in the company as the inaugural TBS Champion. Recently, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T declared that Cargill "has WWE written all over her," with some fans believing he meant that she'd be bound for the company in the future despite Cargill choosing AEW over WWE when given the choice of either in the past. On the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker took some time to clarify what he truly meant.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Speculates On Asuka's Future
One former WWE writer believes Asuka's recent activity could be signaling the Japanese star might be taking a break from professional wrestling shortly. On the latest episode of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Asuka's recent loss to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw" and a series of cryptic tweets she's made since the match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend On Her Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair
The ex-boyfriend of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, Jeff Dye, was recently a guest on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the show, Dye discussed Lynch’s real-life heat with Charlotte Flair. Here’s what he had to say on the subject:. “I...
411mania.com
Kevin Owens Says He Was Told Steve Austin’s Return Match Couldn’t Have Been Anyone But Him
In an interview with The New York Post, Kevin Owens spoke about his match with Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 38 and how it came about. The two main evented night one of the show, with Austin getting the win. Here are highlights:. On how the match came together: “I still...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Once Told WWE Undercard Talent Not To Leave After Accidentally Setting Up In His Locker Room
Roman Reigns has been booked as an unstoppable force since his return to the company back in 2020. Being the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is looked upon as the top face of the company, and with that comes a world of responsibilities. That being said, Reigns is also viewed as a locker room leader and is one of the nicest people in WWE. In fact, Reigns once told a WWE talent not to leave his locker room when they accidentally set up before a show.
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
bodyslam.net
Batista Refused To Work More With Bryan Danielson Because “It Didn’t Make Sense”
Daniel Bryan emerged as the most popular superstar in the year 2014, achieving his lifelong dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. Bryan defeated Randy Orton and Batista in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 30 to become the WWE World Heavyweight champion. He made a successful title defense against Kane the following month at Extreme Rules.
PWMania
Video: WWE Releases Never-Before-Seen Match Featuring Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin
WWE has released a previously unseen match between Baron Corbin and current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. To thank fans for assisting WWE in reaching 92.5 million YouTube subscribers, the company has released the Corbin vs. Reigns dark main event from the February 28, 2020 SmackDown on FOX episode. Corbin,...
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Had To Fire Jim Ross From WCW
Eric Bischoff was forced to fire Jim Ross from WCW because Jim Ross was loyal to someone else. Jim Ross is considered arguably the most iconic and beloved wrestling commentator in modern times. Many fans remember his voice, unique expressions, and the passion with which he called segments and matches.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Says Vince McMahon's Departure Is Good For The Wrestling Business
As 2022 comes to a close, no story in the past year of wrestling was bigger than Vince McMahon stepping down as WWE CEO, as many within the company thought the 77-year-old would die on the job. Despite those sentiments, McMahon stepped away due to several disturbing allegations released by the Wall Street Journal, associating McMahon with potential sexual misconduct allegations that McMahon reportedly paid to cover up.
wrestlingrumors.net
Slow And Steady: Update On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre’s WWE Return
He’s worth the wait. There are all kinds of stars on the modern WWE roster but there is only so much time to spend on them. Various things can keep someone off television and one of the worst is an injury. You never know when someone can be injured and put on the shelf, and now WWE is dealing with an injured star that they are going to treat with some special attention.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Names AEW Star The Company Believes In
Tony Schiavone thinks AEW has a huge star on their hands. "I think you're going to see a lot more Ricky Starks in featured events," Schiavone said on an on demand episode of "What Happened When" on AdFreeShows. "I think the company believes in him." Schiavone went on to list...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Could Be Considering Creating A New World Title
It appears WWE is considering a new championship title for either RAW or SmackDown. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that WWE wants a top title for each of the brands heading into the summer time. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that there has been a...
Comments / 0