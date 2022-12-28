What is Amanda Stein thankful for from 2022? Find out in this week's 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster. I'll start by saying this. My brain doesn't work in a January to December calendar when I think of the "past year". I - like so many in this business - have been conditioned to think of my life in seasons, in game days, in practice days, and that beloved Off-Day. It becomes such an integral part of your routine that trying to think of things any other way simply does not compute.

3 HOURS AGO