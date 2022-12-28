Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Bruins legend Bobby Orr ‘throwing out’ first puck for Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Instead of a first pitch at Fenway Park, there will be a first puck at the 2023 NFL Winter Classic next month -- and Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr will reportedly be the one to deliver it. According to NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin, Orr will be “throwing out” the first puck...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Locmeils & More
Despite a three-day holiday break in the last seven days, it certainly was an eventful week for the Boston Bruins with three games sandwiched around their break. The theme of the week was comebacks for the Black and Gold who still sit on top of the NHL standings with a 27-4-3 record.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
NHL
PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points
The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
Dan’s Daily: Hagelin Won’t Give up Comeback, Penguins’ Troubling Loss
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room had more than a few headline quotes after they blew a four-goal lead against the Detroit Red Wings. Coach Mike Sullivan called his team disconnected. Elsewhere, the NHL trade freeze lifted, but NHL trade rumors are oddly quiet. The Vegas Golden Knights have a goalie to deal, and there are teams in need. Carl Hagelin won’t give up the dream despite a permanent eye injury and hip surgery, and wow, that Penguins’ loss was stunning.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
NHL
Gibson makes 49 saves for Ducks in shootout win against Golden Knights
ANAHEIM -- John Gibson made a season-high 49 saves and did not allow a goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center on Wednesday. Gibson was unavailable the previous five games because of an undisclosed injury. "That's my...
NHL
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating collective bargaining agreement
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs' organization $100,000 for the team's travel to St. Louis on Dec. 26, 2022. This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.
NHL
Heika's Take: Another third period comeback in classic Stars fashion
Dallas led 17-7 in shots on goal during the third period, dominating the final frame with a goal from Hintz in the last minute of regulation. The Stars are developing a reputation as one of the best third period teams in the NHL, and Tuesday was a great example. Dallas...
NHL
Fans of Bruins, Penguins enjoy atmosphere at 2023 Winter Classic Plaza
BOSTON -- Among all the tents filled with food and activities open to fans at the 2023 Winter Classic Plaza outside Boston City Hall on Friday, one stood out in particular. Fans had the chance to test their accuracy by shooting pucks into a laundry machine, just like Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby infamously did as a child growing up in Nova Scotia.
Aleksander Barkov’s hat trick paves way for Florida Panthers rout over Montreal Canadiens
Have a night, Aleksander Barkov.
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
NHL
'FIGHT THE REST OF THE WAY'
With the playoff race already heating up, the Flames know how crucial every game is from this point forward. Between the travel, jam-packed schedule and mandatory rest days, mid-season practice time comes at a premium in this league. Guess you better make the most of it!. "Yeah, that was a...
NHL
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22
Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
NHL
Colorado's Steady 'Cog'
Andrew Cogliano on the longevity of his impressive career and sharing his veteran insight as the Avs continue to battle injuries. Just the second player to play in 700-consecutive games to start their career. Co-Rookie of the Year for the 2007-08 season. A free-agent just one time. 1,171 games to date still leaving a nightly impact at age 35. If there's anything more impressive than those stunning statistics is veteran center of the Colorado Avalanche Andrew Cogliano's humility and character.
FOX Sports
Canadiens head into matchup with the Capitals on losing streak
Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens head into the matchup with the Washington Capitals after losing four games in a row. Washington has an 11-5-2 record in home games and a 20-13-5 record overall....
NHL
PROSPECTS: All Five Prospects Record A Point in Tournament
Nolan Allan recorded his first goal in Canada's 11-0 win against Austria. By the end of fourth day of the tournament, all five Blackhawks prospects have recorded at least one point in the World Juniors tournament. Kevin Korchinski continues to lead all of Chicago's prospects with three assists through three games.
NHL
The Wrap: 'Relentless' Coyotes Rally for Third Straight Win
McBain scores twice as Arizona sweeps season series over Toronto. Something about playing the Toronto Maple Leafs brings out the best in the Arizona Coyotes. Of course, that's been the case against almost every team they've played at Mullett Arena lately. Jack McBain scored twice, Barrett Hayton added a goal...
Red Wings in action against the Sabres following overtime win
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -159, Red Wings +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in...
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship - Day 2
MONTREAL - Preliminary round play continued on day two of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Moncton and Halifax. Four Canadiens prospects were featured in Tuesday's matchups, including Oliver Kapanen, Adam Engstrom, Filip Mesar, and Vinzenz Rohrer. Finland 5 - Slovakia 2. Habs prospect Oliver Kapanen shone in Finland's...
Comments / 0