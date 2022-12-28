Read full article on original website
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling four lots of its blood pressure medication, Quinapril Tablets, because of an impurity known as Nitrosamines being found in recent testing of the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA stated that no illness related to the medication has yet been reported and that the marketing […]
Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained
Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
Salads Recalled
A popular salad has been recalled after it was deemed unsafe for consumers to eat. On Dec. 16, Woolworths Group recalled Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad after it was determined the salads contain unsafe plant material, making them a potential health risk for consumers. Per Food...
Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states
Mountain View Packaging recalled 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products that were sold to Walmart stores nationwide.
Cat Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination
Cat owners should take some extra precautions before their feline companion's next meal. TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food on Friday, Dec. 16 due to salmonella contamination concerns, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the...
FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks of unknown origin
The FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks with the sources of the pathogens remaining unknown. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have posted virtually no information on the outbreak it has been investigating except to say that the pathogen is E. coli in beef. The agency has not said how many people have been sickened or where they live. It appears that FSIS closed another investigation linked to Salmonella and beef that also sickened an unknown number of people.
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
FDA issues a public warning about Listeria contamination of certain enoki mushrooms
The FDA is warning consumers to not eat Sun Hong Foods Inc. enoki mushrooms because of the threat of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The mushrooms are imported from China and tested positive for Listeria when Missouri health officials sampled them. At this time the Sun Hong brand mushrooms do not appear to be related to any outbreaks, according to the warning from the Food and Drug Administration.
Recall alert: Lidl US recalls Advent calendars over salmonella risk
ARLINGTON, Va. — An Advent calendar containing chocolate has been voluntarily recalled because of possible salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday. In a news release on Tuesday, the FDA said that Lidl US recalled its 8.4-ounce Favorina branded Advent Calendar, described as a “premium chocolate...
FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
Cheese Recall Expanded Amid Listeria Concerns
Even more cheese is being pulled from store shelves amid ongoing listeria concerns. Following an initial recall earlier in December for Igor brand gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese, Jan K. Overweel Limited expanded the recall on Dec. 16 to include Igor brand Gorgonzola Dolce. A notice posted by the Canadian...
Food recall news: Hospira, Inc. Issues A Voluntary Nationwide Recall For One Lot of Vancomycin Hydrochloride Injection, USP 1.5g/vial, Due To The Presence of Visible Glass Particulates
December 22, 2022 - NEW YORK, NY., Hospira, Inc., a Pfizer company, is voluntarily recalling one lot of Vancomycin Hydrochloride Injection, USP, 1.5 g/vial Single Dose Fliptop Vial, lot 33045BA, to the user level due to two visible glass particulates observed in a single vial.
CVS, 2 other brands of first aid kits recalled after FDA finds microbial contamination
Six kinds of first aid kits sold under three brand names, including the CVS store brand, have been recalled because they include Easy Care AfterBurn Cream. FDA testing found microbial contamination in the cream.
Wegmans recalls three items for salmonella
The East Coast supermarket chain Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of several products due to potential contamination with Salmonella.
Sprouts recalled in response to Salmonella outbreak
SunSprout Enterprises is recalling raw alfalfa sprouts because of potential contamination with Salmonella. This recall is a result of an investigation by Nebraska and the federal CDC of an outbreak of illness associated with the alfalfa sprouts. Nebraska officials are urging the public to avoid eating alfalfa sprouts after at...
Food recall news: SunSprout Enterprises Voluntarily Expands Recall to Four Lots of Alfalfa Sprouts Due to Potential Contamination with Salmonella
Fremont, Nebraska, December 29, 2022 – SunSprout Enterprises is voluntarily recalling four lots (#4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells and 2.5lb packages, with best by dates between 12/10/22 and 1/7/23, due to potential contamination with Salmonella.
Food recall news: Accord Healthcare Inc. Issues Nationwide Voluntary Recall of Daptomycin for Injection 500 mg/vial and Daptomycin for Injection 350 mg/vial Lot # R2200232 Due to Product Mix-Up
– December 22, 2022 – Durham, North Carolina, Accord Healthcare, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a single lot of Daptomycin for Injection 500 mg/vial, and Daptomycin for Injection 350 mg/vial product contained in cartons imprinted with lot # R2200232 Exp: 01/2025 to the consumer/user level.
