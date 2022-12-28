35 Dad Jokes From This Year That I Swear Are Actually Funny AF

IDK about you, but I love a good dad joke — and 2022 gave us plenty of them. Here are some of the best, most hilarious ones from this year.

When does a joke become a dad joke? When it becomes apparent. @ThePunnyWorld 11:51 AM - 07 Aug 2022

My friend told me he has been secretly working as a bricklayer for the last year...There's clearly mortar him than meets the eye... @DadJokeMan 03:53 PM - 13 Dec 2022

He’a a cereal killer. To me this is the ultimate dad joke. @RebeccaPapin 01:15 AM - 30 Oct 2022

I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night. After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down..... My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9… @FINALLEVEL 02:16 PM - 24 Mar 2022

👤: “bang chan, as the dad of the group, what’s your best dad joke?”🐺: “why are piggy banks so wise? because they’re filled with common cents (as in COMMON SENSE LMAO) @beyondyasmin 06:15 PM - 18 Oct 2022

Alan Shearer with an absolutely cracking dad joke at the weekend 😂 @FourFourTwo 09:25 AM - 08 Aug 2022

Giannis is back with another dad joke 🤣What y’all think of this one?(via @Giannis_An34) @BleacherReport 10:03 PM - 21 Jul 2022

I once ran an ultra marathon in Sweden. I knew I was way off course when I crossed the Finnish line.#dadjoke #Montydadjoke #dogsoftwitter #dogsarefamily #DogsAreLove @Montydogge 06:12 AM - 26 Jun 2022

Sad news, the inventor of the protractor has passed away.He’s with the angles now... @DadJokeMan 07:29 AM - 14 Dec 2022

Got a new terrible, monstrous dad joke. Ask someone if they want a brownie. Then hand them this.... @Louiestowell 07:11 AM - 19 Apr 2022

@jazz_inmypants my dad did this and then forgot the password so now my email address has a 1 on the end @iDogeExtraChars 05:09 PM - 12 Apr 2022

How many spiders does it take to create an app?None. Spiders don’t make apps; they only design web sites! @Dadsaysjokes 04:01 PM - 15 Nov 2022

If a child refuses to nap, are they guilty of resisting a rest? @seanmmitchell 03:56 PM - 14 May 2022

My dog accidentally swallowed a whole bag of Scrabble tiles. We took him to the vet to get him checked out. No word yet… @mariana057 10:38 PM - 09 Apr 2022

what did the cowboy say to the other cowboy before his second rodeo?this ain’t my first rodeo @luvrzdream 02:30 AM - 15 Dec 2022

Did you hear about the Catholic priest whose thurible flew clean off its chain during a service? The entire congregation was incensed. @CSMFHT 09:41 AM - 12 Dec 2022

This morning I coughed up 3 pawns, a Knight and a Bishop. I think I have a chess infection. @Daveastated 12:58 PM - 15 Dec 2022

I woke up last night to find the ghost of Gloria Gaynor standing at the foot of my bed. At first I was afraid...then I was petrified. @Dadsaysjokes 03:21 PM - 07 Dec 2022

35.