35 Dad Jokes From This Year That I Swear Are Actually Funny AF

By Chelsea Stewart
 3 days ago

IDK about you, but I love a good dad joke — and 2022 gave us plenty of them. Here are some of the best, most hilarious ones from this year.

1.

When does a joke become a dad joke? When it becomes apparent.

@ThePunnyWorld 11:51 AM - 07 Aug 2022

2.

Quality dad joke.

@CallMeK1123 06:50 PM - 15 Dec 2022

3.

My friend told me he has been secretly working as a bricklayer for the last year...There's clearly mortar him than meets the eye...

@DadJokeMan 03:53 PM - 13 Dec 2022

4.

He’a a cereal killer. To me this is the ultimate dad joke.

@RebeccaPapin 01:15 AM - 30 Oct 2022

5.

I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night. After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down..... My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9…

@FINALLEVEL 02:16 PM - 24 Mar 2022

6.

Nothing like a good Dad joke 😂Happy Fathers Day

@NBA 04:00 PM - 19 Jun 2022

7.

👤: “bang chan, as the dad of the group, what’s your best dad joke?”🐺: “why are piggy banks so wise? because they’re filled with common cents (as in COMMON SENSE LMAO)

@beyondyasmin 06:15 PM - 18 Oct 2022

8.

What do you call an Elephant that doesn’t matter?An Irrelphant

@LilOpheliaVal 09:23 PM - 11 Dec 2022

9.

Woken up to 2 feet of snow today!#uksnow

@DadJokeMan 06:54 AM - 12 Dec 2022

10.

How does a moon cut his hair????Eclipse it.

@UnbotheredMike 09:16 AM - 06 Jul 2022

11.

This is the highest form of dad joke

@Phil_Lewis_ 12:03 AM - 07 Aug 2022

12.

Alan Shearer with an absolutely cracking dad joke at the weekend 😂

@FourFourTwo 09:25 AM - 08 Aug 2022

13.

RIP boiled water. You will be mist.

@ThePunnyWorld 03:11 AM - 15 Dec 2022

14.

Giannis is back with another dad joke 🤣What y’all think of this one?(via @Giannis_An34)

@BleacherReport 10:03 PM - 21 Jul 2022

15.

I once ran an ultra marathon in Sweden. I knew I was way off course when I crossed the Finnish line.#dadjoke #Montydadjoke #dogsoftwitter #dogsarefamily #DogsAreLove

@Montydogge 06:12 AM - 26 Jun 2022

16.

I can’t get over this dad joke 😂

@Dadsaysjokes 01:29 PM - 06 Dec 2022

17.

Sad news, the inventor of the protractor has passed away.He’s with the angles now...

@DadJokeMan 07:29 AM - 14 Dec 2022

18.

dad joke

@myunclesmemes 04:48 PM - 29 Apr 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTYvW_0jwMMatu00
Twitter: @myunclesmemes

19.

Incredible dad joke here 😂

@Pickswise 06:23 PM - 08 Jan 2022

20.

Got a new terrible, monstrous dad joke. Ask someone if they want a brownie. Then hand them this....

@Louiestowell 07:11 AM - 19 Apr 2022

21.

New day, same Giannis. 🤣Tonight's Dad Joke:

@Bucks 05:32 AM - 22 Jan 2022

22.

I have an old recliner...And we go waaaaaaaaaaaay back https://t.co/yIl0M0TkqB

@SARVETS 05:38 PM - 03 Jul 2022

23.

@jazz_inmypants my dad did this and then forgot the password so now my email address has a 1 on the end

@iDogeExtraChars 05:09 PM - 12 Apr 2022

24.

Joe Douglas: the Dad Joke King 👑

@nyjets 11:46 PM - 03 May 2022

25.

How many spiders does it take to create an app?None. Spiders don’t make apps; they only design web sites!

@Dadsaysjokes 04:01 PM - 15 Nov 2022

26.

If a child refuses to nap, are they guilty of resisting a rest?

@seanmmitchell 03:56 PM - 14 May 2022

27.

My dog accidentally swallowed a whole bag of Scrabble tiles. We took him to the vet to get him checked out. No word yet…

@mariana057 10:38 PM - 09 Apr 2022

28.

what did the cowboy say to the other cowboy before his second rodeo?this ain’t my first rodeo

@luvrzdream 02:30 AM - 15 Dec 2022

29.

I tripped in France. Eiffel over.

@Dadsaysjokes 04:47 PM - 11 Dec 2022

30.

Did you hear about the Catholic priest whose thurible flew clean off its chain during a service? The entire congregation was incensed.

@CSMFHT 09:41 AM - 12 Dec 2022

31.

This morning I coughed up 3 pawns, a Knight and a Bishop. I think I have a chess infection.

@Daveastated 12:58 PM - 15 Dec 2022

32.

Knock knock"Who's there?""Doris.""Doris who?""Doris locked I can't get in."

@BobGolen 12:47 PM - 05 Dec 2022

33.

What did the sushi say to the bee?Wasabi.

@ThePunnyWorld 07:42 PM - 07 Dec 2022

34.

I woke up last night to find the ghost of Gloria Gaynor standing at the foot of my bed. At first I was afraid...then I was petrified.

@Dadsaysjokes 03:21 PM - 07 Dec 2022

35.

Time for a dad joke:Q: Why did the man take a coil of rope to a soccer game?A: To tie the score.Thank you. I’m here all week. Try the veal.

@PhillyFlash59 05:21 PM - 06 Dec 2022

Comments / 0

