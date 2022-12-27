Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myozarksonline.com
Camdenton and Waynesville Municipal Filings
MAYOR – Two-Year Term. John D. McNabb (incumbent) Mark B. Anderson (Incumbent) No one filed for SPECIAL ROAD DISTRICT “R” – Three-Year Term. Councilman Bill Farnham has filed for the seat he currently holds. (2-year term) Ward II: Councilman Clarence Liberty has filed for the seat...
myozarksonline.com
The Missouri Department of Conservation will be offering a Prescribed Fire Training Course and Demonstration Burn for landowners in the Rolla area
The Missouri Department of Conservation will be offering a Prescribed Fire Training Course and Demonstration Burn for landowners in the Rolla area. The online course and in-person burn will provide basic information about how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for grassland and woodland management. Upon registration, participants will be given a link to the online portion of the training course. The online course is a mandatory prerequisite, and the demonstration burn is required to complete the certification.
myozarksonline.com
Friday is the last day for food establishments to submit their food ordinance paperwork to the Laclede County Health Department.
The end of the business day Friday is the last day for food establishments to submit their food ordinance paperwork to the Laclede County Health Department. After Friday, businesses are considered delinquent and could face consequences. Laclede County Health Department Administrator, Charla Baker, says nearly 60 businesses have yet to submit their paperwork to the department………..
myozarksonline.com
Partial listing of those who have filed for April General Municipal Election
Filing for the April General Municipal Election has ended. Here are some of the area filings. In Lebanon, those who have filed include incumbent office holders Bob Garner for Councilman of Ward 4. Randy Wall for Ward 3 and Ken Eldridge Councilman Ward 1. Dan Mizell has filed for Councilman Ward 2.
myozarksonline.com
Pulaski County Sheriff needs your help
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. He is 47-year-old Robert “Bobby” Knapp, a caucasian male, who is wanted on a felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm. Knapp is known to frequent the St. Robert area. Should you know the whereabouts of Bobby Knapp, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at 573-774-6196, or contact your local law enforcement agency.
myozarksonline.com
2 face charges after separate domestic assault incidents on Christmas Day
A Lebanon man is facing charges after two separate incidents on Christmas day. Lebanon Police responded to a motel in the 18-hundred-block of West Elm where an assault had taken place. At the scene, the victim reported that 35 year old Cory Dean O’Quinn began yelling at her, grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed, and wouldn’t let her leave. He then allegedly choked her, punched her in the face, tried to choke her with a phone cord, and hit her in the head with a glass object. After O’Quinn passed out, the victim was able to call for help. Officers took him into custody, and while at the Laclede County Jail, O’Quinn allegedly assaulted a Laclede County Deputy. In addition to the charge of domestic assault with no bond and he is charged with assault with a bond of $1-thousand-dollars.
myozarksonline.com
In observance of the New Year, St Robert trash will not be picked up in St. Robert on Monday, January 2nd, which is a federal holiday
To help St. Robert Residential Sanitation Customers plan for New Year’s week plans, the transfer station has made adjustments to next week’s trash pickup schedule. In observance of the New Year, trash will not be picked up in St. Robert on Monday, January 2nd, which is a federal holiday. Monday’s route will be moved to Tuesday, January 3rd. Tuesday’s route will be moved to Wednesday, January 4th. The curbside recycling program will not be run on Wednesday, and next week’s trash pickup schedule in Waynesville won’t be affected Thursday and Friday. For any questions, call the St. Robert Transfer Station at 573-336-5155.
myozarksonline.com
Fire Destroys residence on New Buffalo Road
A home in the 800 block of New Buffalo Road was destroyed by fire late Tuesday afternoon. Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider tells Regional Radio News the home was about 50 percent involved in fire when they arrived…. My Ozarks Online · Pb12282201schneider. Chief Schneider said the cause...
myozarksonline.com
Laquey Woman Injured In Early Tuesday Morning Accident
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 45-year-old Mary A. Borden of Laquey was transported to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon after the van she was driving ran off the right side of Highway A.B. and Stone Road in Pulaski County. The accident occurred at 2:10 Tuesday morning. Borden suffered serious injuries; she was not wearing a safety device.
myozarksonline.com
Eldon Man Dies After Being Hit By Pickup
A 20-year-old Eldon man was killed after being struck by a pickup truck at 6:49 Wednesday evening on Business Route 54, east of east view drive in Miller County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that George Z. Cook was standing in the westbound lane of the highway when he was struck by the pickup driven by 35-year-old Cory W. Dunn of Eldon. Cook died at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach at 7:44 Wednesday evening.
myozarksonline.com
Saint James Woman Killed When Train Hits Car
An 18-year-old Saint James woman was killed when the car she was driving was struck by a Burlington Northern Freight Train at 2:10 Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Cadey I. Rogers failed to yield to the oncoming train and was struck at County Road 3640 and Highway K.K. in Phelps County. The crossing was equipped with crossbucks and a yield sign. Rogers was pronounced deceased at the scene by Phelps County Coroner Ernie Coverdell.
Comments / 0