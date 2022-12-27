Read full article on original website
PHOTO: Zelina Vega Gets A New Tattoo
Tattoo artist “JPTronWalker” took to Twitter today to announce that he’s doing some ink work on WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. The Orlando-based tattoo artist posted the following photo, captioning it with the following:. “Tattooing @ZelinaVegaWWE what a fun day, looking forward to the next session!”. Vega later...
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
TNT Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed a new match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. Samoa Joe will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin on January 4, the first episode of 2023, with the expected production changes, including a new stage set. On Wednesday’s show, Joe successfully...
Check Out The Stacked Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite Inside Here
Following this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, we’ve got several big matches announced for next week’s episode of Dynamite. We’ll see Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin for the AEW TNT Championship, The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks, and more taking place.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/30/22)
WWE invades the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey...
Beth Phoenix Discusses Whether She Will Wrestle Again
It’s almost been a year since Beth Phoenix returned to in-ring action to be part of a feud with Edge against The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer was also part of...
Miranda Gordy Looks Ahead To 2023, More
Second-generation independent wrestler Miranda Gordy was a recent guest on the Family Business podcast where she discussed a variety of topics related to her career. Gordy, the daughter of the late Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy, detailed her goals for 2023. You can check out some highlights from the...
Ratings & Audience For Impact Wrestling’s “Best Of 2022” Episode
Impact Wrestling closed out the year with a “Best Of 2022” episode, and the ratings are in for the show. Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling garnered 89,000 viewers, with a 0.01 rating in the key 18–49 demographic. The “Best of 2022” episode was steady in the demo rating and up 3.5% from the December 15th show’s 0.01 and 86,000 viewers.
Legado Del Fantasma Shares Plans To “Expand” In 2023
WWE SmackDown stable Legado Del Fantasma has big plans for the new year and that includes adding new members. After proving themselves in WWE NXT, stable members Santos Escobar, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde were called up to the main roster in October of this year. The group has...
Tyson Fury Unwilling To Look Vulnerable Or Put Talents Over In WWE
It was previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com that WWE has been wanting to book Tyson Fury for a cameo at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event followed by a match at WrestleMania 39 with visa issues standing in the way of their plans. However, it appears that there’s one...
AAA’s Original Plans For Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Revealed
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships prior to their scheduled Triple Threat title defense against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. and Komander & Sexy Star II at Wednesday night’s AAA Noche De Campeones event. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that...
Jim Ross Not On AEW Rampage This Week
AEW broadcaster Jim Ross will not be featured on tonight’s taped episode of Rampage. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, “Tony Khan gave Ross the week off so he could attend the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.”. The game saw Florida State defeat Ross’ beloved University of Oklahoma...
AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Confirmed For AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Orange Cassidy is set to defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts V, which takes place on January 6th immediately following Rampage. Cassidy will defend his championship against Kip Sabian at the show. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com....
Identity of MJF’s “Hot Chick” Mystery Woman From AEW Dynamite
Independent wrestler Daddi Doom was the “only hot chick in Colorado” according to MJF during last night’s Dynamite. During last night’s show, the AEW World Champion berated fans from the top of the arena and watched the show’s opener between Bryan Danielson and Ethan Page.
Mick Foley On The Hunt For Chyna Memorabilia For Documentary
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is on the hunt for merchandise and memorabilia about the Ninth Wonder of the World Chyna. Chyna, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and one-time Women’s Champion, left WWE in 2001 and died aged 46 in 2016. Speaking on his Foley is Pod podcast, the...
WWE Could Be Considering Creating A New World Title
It appears WWE is considering a new championship title for either RAW or SmackDown. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that WWE wants a top title for each of the brands heading into the summer time. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that there has been a...
WWE SmackDown News – Gunther Accidentally Busted Open, Notes On Other Injuries
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Gunther got busted open during a segment with Ricochet. Ricochet rushed to the ring with a chair to save Braun Strowman from Imperium. The Monster Among Men challenged Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which caused Imperium to unleash an assault on the big man. As Ricochet swung, Gunther was caught by the tip of the chair.
Kevin Nash Reflects On His Ladder Match With Triple H At WWE TLC
During a recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash looked back on his ladder match with Triple H at the WWE TLC pay-per-view in 2011. Triple H won the match. The match was brought up when a fan pointed out how it was out of the norm for both men to work a ladder match.
WWE Is Hopeful To Sign More Standout Talent In Early 2023
Dragon Lee announced during AAA Noche de Campeones on Wednesday night that he has signed with WWE. He agreed to the deal several weeks ago and will start training in January, although there’s no word yet on when he will make his NXT debut. It has been reported that WWE wasn’t interested in him until he appeared on AEW TV without a contract.
