MotorAuthority
2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car listed on Bring a Trailer
Popular car auction website Bring a Trailer never fails to impress with the variety of vehicles that show up in its listings. Take for example this Acura ARX-05 DPi race car, which at the time of publication has a bid of $175,000 and eight days left to go in its sale.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
One-of-a-kind Chevrolet Corvette surfaces at auction and could be worth over $3 million
The only 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 convertible that was ever built and valued in the millions is being auctioned in January in Arizona.
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo And Zagato Unveil Their Latest Project, The Stunning Giulia SWB
It was 1921 when Zagato was asked by Alfa Romeo to improve some of their race cars. The relationship that started back then gave birth to some of the most exciting masterpieces of automotive industry. And what better way to celebrate 100-year anniversary than to build a 500-horsepowere masterpiece. Based on an Alfa Romeo Giulia, the GIulia SWB Zagato takes its design cues from another collaboration between Alfa and Zagato, the 1989 SZ. This Giulia SWB that is presented now actually started as a project back in 2021, and Zagato ensures us that "The conception, development and production of the car were, however, carried out entirely and independently by the Milanese Atelier without external support. The presence of the Alfa Romeo badge on the car is solely for descriptive and promotional purposes."
fordmuscle.com
JB Custom Fabrication Unleashed The Baddest Pony In The Herd
From the creative minds of JB Custom Fabrication comes another innovative Bronco build out of their shop in Salem, Oregon. The Bad Pony Ford Bronco is the latest of those that come out of the shop owned by Jon and Rhonda Barricklow. This appropriately named 1974 half-cab Bronco was built to be completely capable off-road, and easy to drive on road.
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
The Most Expensive Pickup Trucks for 2023
Trucks only seem to be climbing in price. What are some of the most expensive pickups for 2023? The post The Most Expensive Pickup Trucks for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Toyota GR Corolla: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
Can the epitome of appliance-like cars—the Toyota Corolla—win the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 award? It’s a question we never thought we’d ask, but here we are. Toyota, the automaker known for playing it safe with reliable but boring vehicles has shoved a rally-car...
Subaru Levorg STI Prototype Coming To Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
Subaru will bring two STI-equipped prototypes to the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2023, an STI-equipped Subaru Impreza and a complete STI Levorg Sport # prototype. The prototypes will appear alongside a trio of race cars, the Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept, and the compact Rex SUV, also in Boost Gear regalia.
fordauthority.com
New Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Evaluated: Video
Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco is no stranger to the entire family of Ford EcoBoost engines, having previously explored everything from carbon buildup to coolant leaks in the Ford 1.5L EcoBoost, 1.6L EcoBoost, and 2.0L EcoBoost powerplants, as well as leaky Ford F-150 models equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost. Now, he’s back with a new video that takes a closer look at the revamped, dual-injection, second-generation Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine to see if its revisions have fixed those carbon buildup problems once and for all.
Top Speed
The Local Motors Rally Fighter Is A Rare And Completely Unique Off-Roader
When it comes to building cars, it’s nearly impossible to satisfy each and every person’s hopes and expectations for any vehicle. While brands may take suggestions into their process, the end results usually do not have these parts as prospective owners had hoped for. There are, however, a few cases where these cars have done everything their owners have wanted by a matter of crowd-sourcing information. One such car gained major attention in Top Gear USA and most recently in a YouTube video is the Local Motors Rally Fighter off-road sports car. With parts from various models over multiple years, these road-legal buggies are exceptionally rare and completely unique.
topgear.com
Chris Harris drives the Porsche 911 GT3 RS
The new GT3 RS’s ultimate weapon is something you can’t see – the air around it. Allow Chris Harris to demonstrate. The supporting press info for the new 992 generation GT3 RS contains many memorable words and statistics. It is possibly the most extreme road car the company has ever made, including all the expensive supercars, but there is one piece of information that is quietly glossed over. To become the fastest track-oriented 911 of all time, this car had to become the slowest modern GT3. A ‘normal’ GT3 will hit 198mph, but the RS stops at 184mph, because it has so much drag and a shorter final drive. I can’t think of another car whose speed is so obviously curtailed by a rear wing. A Honda Civic Type R isn’t much slower.
Top Speed
2023 Honda Rebel 1100T: Performance, Price, And Photos
Honda continues to expand the footprint of its new Rebel line that recently replaced the old iconic line with the bagger-tastic 2023 Rebel 1100T DCT. The new rebel brings a whole new level of utility to Honda's cruiser lineup. 2023 Honda Rebel 1100T Performance And Capability. Honda started out with...
Backyard Barn Finds: Parker’s First Camaro
It’s easy to see why this is Parker’s dream car. The first generation Chevrolet Camaro is a dream car from any enthusiast. Those of us with the means to search out and purchase said automobile usually have some crazy stories to provide the rest of the community with. One such gentleman, and host of Backyard Barn Finds, Parker has recently come out with details about his very first car. You might be scoffing now at the thought of a relatively young guy having had a first generation Camaro as his first car but the way he got it might just surprise you.
msn.com
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks
We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
