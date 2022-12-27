ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumpka, AL

wbrc.com

Clanton police looking for driver of vehicle who vandalized city park

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Clanton Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle they say vandalized the city park. Surveillance footage posted on CPD’s Facebook shows the incident took place Friday morning around 2:23 a.m. The vehicle is described as a Dodge diesel truck. CPD is...
CLANTON, AL
WSFA

Chief deputy to serve as interim sheriff for Autauga County

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County’s chief deputy will serve as sheriff for the next few weeks in place of the late Joe Sedinger. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed David Hill to finish Sedinger’s term, which runs until around Jan. 16. This is about when Sedinger’s current term would have ended and he would have started his third after winning reelection last month.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Arrest made in shooting death of 14-year-old Montgomery student

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Montgomery boy, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Demericon Crosskey, 18, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder for the death of Deanthony Vickers. Vickers, a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered.  And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that.  A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when her car strikes light pole

An Alabama woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car struck a light pole, state troopers said. Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, of Selma, Alabama, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Selma. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sharpe was fatally injured when the 2012 Honda...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

14-year-old dies after being shot in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm a teenager was fatally shot this week. Capt. Jarrett Williams said the victim was shot around 5 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. The victim, later identified by police as Deanthony Vickers, 14, of Montgomery, died from his injuries on Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Residents speak out on Lee County trash issues

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Your outdoor trash can may be filled to the limit, or you have bulk trash items you need to get rid of. There are tons of complaints about the new Lee County Trash Service. The main concern is what residents should do to eliminate large...
LEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Police Issue New Year’s Celebration Warnings

As people get set to ring in a new year this weekend — Selma Police are warning people — against shooting their guns in the air — on New Year’s Eve. Police Chief Kenta Fulford knows people will be out this weekend — ringing in the New Year. So he’s put together a short list — to help people celebrate safely.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Funeral route announced for Sheriff Joe Sedinger

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died on Monday. The funeral procession will start at Centerpoint Fellowship Church and end at Rawlinson Cemetery. It will pass the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse one last time, where Sheriff Sedinger spent almost 30 years of his career in public service.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama

Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
ALABAMA STATE
Troy Messenger

Dr. Tennille, the man and his vision for a town

According to Margaret Pace Farmer’s book, One Hundred Fifty Years in Pike County Alabama 1821-1971, Dr. A. St. C. Tennille was a physician and manufacturer. His name is in fact connected with many enterprises during the time he lived in Pike County. The town of Tennille was named for Dr. Tennille in recognition of his part in bringing the railroad to the county. In 1887, the Messenger published a brief history of Dr. Tennille’s accomplishments.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Selma woman killed in early morning crash

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Selma woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, was killed when the 2012 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck a light pole. Authorities said Sharpe was not using a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
SELMA, AL

