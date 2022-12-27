Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
‘Compassion is not a crime’: Wetumpka women guilty after feeding cats sparks outrage
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
WSFA
‘DJ was truly a gift from God’: Father of slain Montgomery teen speaks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family and a community are devastated after the loss of a Montgomery teen. “I feel like a piece of my heart been ripped out my chest,” said Deanthony Vickers Sr., the victim’s father. Deanthony “DJ” Vickers Jr., 14, was shot Monday on the...
Auburn man arrested in massive Fentanyl bust; woman saved by first responders, Narcan
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn woman is alive after a near-fatal opioid overdose was averted when Auburn first responders administered Narcan. Investigators are now charging the Auburn man who allegedly supplied her with the drugs after they searched his Auburn home. Agents seized thousands of pills suspected of being laced with Fentanyl, other drugs, […]
wbrc.com
Clanton police looking for driver of vehicle who vandalized city park
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Clanton Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle they say vandalized the city park. Surveillance footage posted on CPD’s Facebook shows the incident took place Friday morning around 2:23 a.m. The vehicle is described as a Dodge diesel truck. CPD is...
Opelika Police Department searching for target suspect who used fake $50 bill for purchase
Update: Opelika PD say investigators were able to confirm the individual unknowingly used the fake money at Target. The individual was able to pay for the items originally purchased and the case is now considered closed. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department (OPD) is asking for public help in identifying a suspect involved […]
WSFA
Chief deputy to serve as interim sheriff for Autauga County
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County’s chief deputy will serve as sheriff for the next few weeks in place of the late Joe Sedinger. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed David Hill to finish Sedinger’s term, which runs until around Jan. 16. This is about when Sedinger’s current term would have ended and he would have started his third after winning reelection last month.
WSFA
Arrest made in shooting death of 14-year-old Montgomery student
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Montgomery boy, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Demericon Crosskey, 18, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder for the death of Deanthony Vickers. Vickers, a...
alreporter.com
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered. And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that. A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
Alabama woman killed when her car strikes light pole
An Alabama woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car struck a light pole, state troopers said. Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, of Selma, Alabama, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Selma. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sharpe was fatally injured when the 2012 Honda...
WSFA
14-year-old dies after being shot in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm a teenager was fatally shot this week. Capt. Jarrett Williams said the victim was shot around 5 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. The victim, later identified by police as Deanthony Vickers, 14, of Montgomery, died from his injuries on Wednesday.
WTVM
Residents speak out on Lee County trash issues
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Your outdoor trash can may be filled to the limit, or you have bulk trash items you need to get rid of. There are tons of complaints about the new Lee County Trash Service. The main concern is what residents should do to eliminate large...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Community Reaction to the Death of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died after a brief battle with cancer. The sheriff’s office announced his death Monday night on Facebook. Sedinger was just re-elected to a third term in November. He had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years, starting as a reserve deputy and working his way up.
alabamanews.net
Selma Police Issue New Year’s Celebration Warnings
As people get set to ring in a new year this weekend — Selma Police are warning people — against shooting their guns in the air — on New Year’s Eve. Police Chief Kenta Fulford knows people will be out this weekend — ringing in the New Year. So he’s put together a short list — to help people celebrate safely.
WSFA
Funeral route announced for Sheriff Joe Sedinger
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died on Monday. The funeral procession will start at Centerpoint Fellowship Church and end at Rawlinson Cemetery. It will pass the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse one last time, where Sheriff Sedinger spent almost 30 years of his career in public service.
All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama
Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
Troy Messenger
Dr. Tennille, the man and his vision for a town
According to Margaret Pace Farmer’s book, One Hundred Fifty Years in Pike County Alabama 1821-1971, Dr. A. St. C. Tennille was a physician and manufacturer. His name is in fact connected with many enterprises during the time he lived in Pike County. The town of Tennille was named for Dr. Tennille in recognition of his part in bringing the railroad to the county. In 1887, the Messenger published a brief history of Dr. Tennille’s accomplishments.
WTVM
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
Opelika-Auburn News
Scholarship established in honor of Auburn University student who passed away on Dec. 10
A freshman Auburn University engineering student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor. The freshman student was William Dolbeare, 18, from Hilton Head, S.C. Dolbeare’s obituary stated, “he had already made a tremendous impact on his friends...
WSFA
Selma woman killed in early morning crash
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Selma woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, was killed when the 2012 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck a light pole. Authorities said Sharpe was not using a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
Comments / 10