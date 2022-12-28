ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders – live: Leaked image emerges of victims at Corner Club bar as police say someone knows something

By Andrea Blanco and Rachel Sharp
The Independent
 3 days ago

A new image has surfaced online appearing to show two of the slain University of Idaho students just hours before they were brutally murdered in an off-campus home in Moscow .

The surveillance image, posted on Reddit on Tuesday, shows what appears to be Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen inside the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow in the early hours of 13 November.

In the image, which places the timestamp at 1.32am, the two best friends appear to be mingling with others inside the bar.

Police previously revealed that Goncalves and Mogen were at the bar from around 10.30pm to 1.30am that night before returning home where they were stabbed to death along with roommate Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin.

Now, 45 days on from the killings, no arrests have been made and no suspects identified.

On Tuesday, Moscow Police said in a statement that they believe someone knows something that could help lead investigators to the killer.

“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders,” police said, urging the public to continue to submit tips, photos and videos “whether you believe it is significant or not”.

Comments / 78

gravelord nito
3d ago

I'm telling you the police have already interviewed the killer(s) and have a suspect(s) in their sites... just have to get the evidence to convict this person(s) because what they have now is not enough to say for sure he/they are the ones that did this... not everything is black and white in a crime

Reply(2)
25
djdelta
3d ago

First of all the murders were very personal in nature which says that whoever committed them knew the people. My suggestion would be to question every single student at the college if you haven’t already done so.

Reply(10)
26
True Voice
3d ago

if they have 1 image they must have more, especially of what time they left the bar...? This was someone who knew them, aware of living situation and didn't hurt the dog but was locked up in the room..I still don't understand why the remaining 2 people male & female didn't 🤔 say there was blood and victims had been murdered? They call 911 after they call friends over? does that make sense? 🤔 There had to been blood all over and they would have seen it but say unresponsive? bo mention of blood? they need to release the calls 📞

Reply(4)
15
 

