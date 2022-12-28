Read full article on original website
Senate aims to attach major marijuana legislation to end-of-year 'must-pass' bills: report
A bipartisan group of United States senators led by Chuck Schumer is reportedly working to attach marijuana legislation to “must-pass” bills at the end of the year.
Texas attorney general sought to round up list of all the transgender people in the state
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that officials working for Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton tried to get employees at the Texas Department of Public Safety to compile them a list of transgender people in Texas, by cross-referencing the people who had changed their sex on their driver's license.
Anti-choice Texas lawmakers just got their 2023 marching orders
When it comes to eviscerating abortion access, Texas is a trend-setter. Even before the Supreme Court’s devastating decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Lone Star State enacted one of the nation’s most restrictive anti-choice measures, Senate Bill 8 (SB8), which banned abortion at roughly six weeks — with zero exceptions for rape, incest, or severe fetal abnormality. Dozens of states followed suit by introducing “copycat” laws. Never complacent, Texas’ anti-choice faction has outlined how exactly it plans to further dismantle what few reproductive freedoms remain.
Arkansas, Oklahoma lawmakers react to passing of Respect for Marriage Act
Lawmakers from Arkansas and Oklahoma react to the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House of Representatives on Dec. 8.
New Springfield lawmakers focus on criminal justice in bills filed for 2023 session
State lawmakers began pre-filing legislation last week in preparation for the General Assembly's annual session in January, signaling their priorities in the form of hundreds of bills. Two lawmakers from the Springfield area, both entering their first terms in the House and Senate, filed several bills focused on criminal justice issues. Other local representatives filed legislation on issues ranging from mental health services to personal injury lawsuits and in vitro fertilization. ...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
Legislators file bipartisan bills to allow nonviolent convicted felons to regain right to own guns
A bipartisan group of Arkansas legislators are pushing for nonviolent convicted felons to have an easier path to regain the right to own guns.
New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer
(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
Missouri Republican pushes for constitutional change to recognize same-sex marriages
A Republican state lawmaker says it is time to alter a 2004 constitutional amendment to say legal marriages are between "two individuals."
Oregon high court won't let voter gun control measure begin
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s tough, voter-approved gun control law remains temporarily blocked after the Oregon Supreme Court declined to overturn an earlier decision preventing the measure from taking effect Thursday. Chief Justice Martha Walters late Wednesday denied the emergency motion to intervene, filed earlier in the day by state Attorney General Ellen Rosenbaum. The measure includes a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines. It also requires permits, criminal background checks, fingerprinting and hands-on training courses for new gun buyers. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked it Tuesday, just hours after a federal judge ruled in favor of the law. The Oregon Department of Justice argued in an urgent filing that Raschio got it wrong.
Lawmakers vote in favor of $32k pay raise for themselves
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Just in time for the holidays. State lawmakers are granting themselves a gift in the shape of a $32,000 raise. The bill passed in both houses on Thursday. Currently, lawmakers are at a base pay of $110,000. The pay increase will make New York lawmakers the highest paid in the nation. […]
Is 2023 the year Kentucky lawmakers finally legalize medical marijuana? Senate holds the key
Kentucky remains in the minority of states that do not allow for the use of medical marijuana — but some advocates and lawmakers are hopeful the 2023 General Assembly could finally change that.
Wyden reacts to lawmakers cutting cannabis banking from omnibus funding bill
The SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would have allowed state-regulated cannabis businesses to access banking services, did not make it into the omnibus, $1.7-trillion government funding bill federal lawmakers are set to vote on this week.
U.S. House passes rideshare legislation named in memory of SC college student
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The U.S. House passed new legislation which would implement more safety requirements for rideshares. The legislation is named in memory of a University of South Carolina student who was murdered in 2019. Samantha Josephson was murdered when she got into a car mistaken for her rideshare...
A bill to protect lawmakers + Taxing guns and ammo? + Republicans want a gas tax holiday
Ohio House passes bill to prohibit cities from stopping gun sales during riots
Republicans in the Ohio House passed a bill Thursday that will not allow local governments to close gun stores, stop processing background checks or confiscate firearms during riots or other states of emergency. "Senate Bill 185 will protect the rights of Ohioans to their firearms recognizing their natural right to protect themselves, recreate and feed their families under any declaration of emergency," Sen. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster, said. ...
Ohio Senate passes bill to remove power from state school board
(The Center Square) – The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate approved a plan Wednesday that would remove most power for the state Board of Education and place it with the governor. The move comes a little more than a month after Democrats won control of the state board of education in the November general election. “I want to stress that this bill is constituent driven,” Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Toledo, said on the...
North Carolina Supreme Court rules that state Senate map must be redrawn
(The Center Square) — A state Senate map will return to trial judges to craft new boundaries for 2024 after Democrats on the state Supreme Court out voted their Republican colleagues to rule the map unconstitutional. "The trial court erred in its determination that Legislative Defendants’ Remedial Senate Plan met constitutional standards. Specifically, the trial court’s legal conclusion that RSP is constitutionally compliant is unsupported by findings of fact that are supported by competent evidence," Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote in the majority opinion released...
Judge Tosses Texas’ First Abortion ‘Bounty Hunter’ Case
The first test of Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law Senate Bill 8 ended with a fizzle on Thursday, when a judge dismissed the case against a San Antonio abortion provider citing a lack of proof of injury, as required by the state constitution. The law effectively allows private citizens to sue anyone found to have had an abortion after 2021 within the state for damages north of $10,000. But the case brought forward by Chicagoan Felipe Gomez against Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted via a Washington Post op-ed that he had broken the most extreme abortion ban in the country, decided that more was needed to convict even an admittedly guilty party. “It doesn’t necessarily stop other people from filing SB 8 lawsuits,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, according to the Houston Chronicle. “But what we expect is other courts, following this judge’s lead, would say if you weren’t injured, if you’re just a stranger trying to enforce SB 8, courts are going to reject your claims because you don’t have standing.”Read it at Houston Chronicle
Texas Electric Grid: Senator Bob Hall Files Legislation to Address Resiliency, Reliability Of The State Electric Grid
Today (Dec. 21, 2022), District 2 Senator Bob Hall filed Senate Bill 330 to address the resiliency and reliability of the Texas electric grid. Senator Hall has advocated for strengthening the resiliency of the grid and implementing measures to harden the grid against both natural and man-made threats each session since he was first elected to office.
