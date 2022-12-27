Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor is not only one of the leads of the hit Bravo series but she’s also dating attractive boyfriend Erik Anderson. Many fans have been swooning over Tracy’s new man since she revealed who she’s been dating after her 2018 divorce. The American actress and real estate agent has made a big name for herself thanks to Bravo‘s MDLLA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO