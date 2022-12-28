Read full article on original website
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Look: Stetson Bennett's Admission On Ohio State Going Viral
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are favorites over the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of Saturday's big College Football Playoff game. But he had an interesting admission about the underdogs. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bennett praised Ohio State as an opponent not to be taken lightly. He asserted...
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Late Kick: Georgia lands major portal commitments at wide receiver
In this clip from Late Kick, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on wide receivers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas transferring to Georgia.
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball makes history with 10th win before 2023, shifts focus to SEC
Georgia basketball’s stellar 3-point shooting capped its non conference slate with a gritty 78-72 win over Rider. The Bulldogs (10-3) finished the game 13-of-25 from beyond the arc, the highest 3-point percentage of the season in front of a sellout home crowd of 10,523. The win marked Georgia’s fourth...
scoreatl.com
Georgia Elite Classic All-Star game recaps from Thursday
The 10th annual Georgia Elite Classic came to an end at Rome’s Barron Stadium with four all-star games Thursday between two middle school teams, the freshman/sophomore game, the junior game and the senior game. All four games are being broadcast on PeachtreeTV and you can watch by following the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman keeps her husband’s legacy alive by becoming a Georgia Bulldog fan
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the players are getting in their final practices before the Peach Bowl this weekend, Georgia and Ohio State fans are making their way to Atlanta! One Georgia woman has become a passionate Bulldog fan as a way to keep her husband’s memory alive.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Falcon JJ Wilcox appears in court over contractor's work
Former Atlanta Falcon and Georgia Southern University standout JJ Wilcox was back in court earlier in December. The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle has an update on the case that stems from some work done on his home.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary!
In their Cumming, GA based 26,000-square-foot distillery, Georgia’s Local Award-Winning Legends Distillery currently produces multiple lines of bourbon, vodka and gin. The post Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary! appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
fox5atlanta.com
Covington native celebrates first Grammy nomination
COVINGTON, Ga. - For the rest of his life, Covington native Drew Parker will be known as "Grammy nominee Drew Parker." And it’s an introduction that still hasn’t quite sunk in for the singer-songwriter. "It’s crazy! The only Grammy that I’ve ever thought of in my life is...
Venerable meat-and-3 Doug’s Place changes hands, but tradition stays on the menu
EMERSON – Word got around, as word always does in a small town with big news....
fox5atlanta.com
Zoo Atlanta lowland gorilla Willie B. Jr. to become 1st-time father
ATLANTA - The son of Zoo Atlanta's most famous gorilla has some good news: he's going to be a first-time father next year. The zoo announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Willie B Jr. and Shalia, a 20-year-old female in his troop, are expecting. According to officials, the zoo's veterinary and animal...
Atlanta Daily World
Pastor Jamal Bryant and Camye Mackey Honored at Battle of the Bands Gala
Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Camye Mackey, EVP Chief D&I Officer of the Atlanta Hawks Are Honorees at The Battle of Bands Founders Gala in January. Gala Raises Funds to Support Students Graduation Goals. From Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2023, Atlanta will be the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'The Crown' Star Dies
The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Michael Russell, CEO, H.J. Russell & Company
December 2022 — Invest: was joined by Michael Russell, CEO of H.J. Russell, to discuss the variety of innovative real estate projects happening in Atlanta, from new workforce housing to remediation projects that are transforming formerly neglected areas. “We have a strong backlog in construction and program management, so having the people to make sure we’re executing at a high level is the number one priority,” he said.
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
‘Every time I turn on the TV, it’s killing and shootings’: Atlanta rapper addresses gun violence
ATLANTA — There is a renewed push to stop violence among teens. Atlanta city leaders said rap lyrics are promoting a rise in gang violence. Now, some local rappers are stepping up to say enough is enough. For the first time, Atlanta Rapper Young Dro is publicly sharing new...
Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers
There are plenty of office-to-residential conversion examples, including many in downtown Atlanta, but these projects remain a market niche.
