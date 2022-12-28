ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Look: Stetson Bennett's Admission On Ohio State Going Viral

Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are favorites over the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of Saturday's big College Football Playoff game. But he had an interesting admission about the underdogs. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bennett praised Ohio State as an opponent not to be taken lightly. He asserted...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
scoreatl.com

Georgia Elite Classic All-Star game recaps from Thursday

The 10th annual Georgia Elite Classic came to an end at Rome’s Barron Stadium with four all-star games Thursday between two middle school teams, the freshman/sophomore game, the junior game and the senior game. All four games are being broadcast on PeachtreeTV and you can watch by following the...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia

Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Covington native celebrates first Grammy nomination

COVINGTON, Ga. - For the rest of his life, Covington native Drew Parker will be known as "Grammy nominee Drew Parker." And it’s an introduction that still hasn’t quite sunk in for the singer-songwriter. "It’s crazy! The only Grammy that I’ve ever thought of in my life is...
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Zoo Atlanta lowland gorilla Willie B. Jr. to become 1st-time father

ATLANTA - The son of Zoo Atlanta's most famous gorilla has some good news: he's going to be a first-time father next year. The zoo announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Willie B Jr. and Shalia, a 20-year-old female in his troop, are expecting. According to officials, the zoo's veterinary and animal...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Pastor Jamal Bryant and Camye Mackey Honored at Battle of the Bands Gala

Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Camye Mackey, EVP Chief D&I Officer of the Atlanta Hawks Are Honorees at The Battle of Bands Founders Gala in January. Gala Raises Funds to Support Students Graduation Goals. From Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2023, Atlanta will be the...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'The Crown' Star Dies

The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Michael Russell, CEO, H.J. Russell & Company

December 2022 — Invest: was joined by Michael Russell, CEO of H.J. Russell, to discuss the variety of innovative real estate projects happening in Atlanta, from new workforce housing to remediation projects that are transforming formerly neglected areas. “We have a strong backlog in construction and program management, so having the people to make sure we’re executing at a high level is the number one priority,” he said.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

