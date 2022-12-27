Read full article on original website
"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, NY
New York witness says massive boomerang-shaped object moved over houseRoger MarshPort Jervis, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Palisades Mall to Expand Operating Hours in 2023
West Nyack, NY (December 2022): Effective Monday, January 2, Palisades Center will expand its hours of operation:. “Given the steady traffic increases we’ve seen before and during the holiday season, combined with feedback from our customers for vendors to be open earlier and later into the evening, we are excited to offer these expanded hours,” said Darrin Houseman, General Manager of Palisades Center.
Two Kids, Adults Fall Through Ice At Skating Pond In Allendale
Two child skaters who fell through the ice and two adults who went in to rescue them at the Celery Farm in Allendale checked out OK afterward, authorities said.Fortunately, the skating pond isn't too deep in that area, Allendale Police Chief Michael Dillon said.The 9-year-old girl and 6-year-old bo…
Bicyclist dies in Kingston, city’s fourth fatal cycling accident in two years
Kingston’s tragic history of bicycle fatalities sadly continued this week after Kingston woman Christine Tarasco, 65, was struck and killed on Pine Grove Avenue by Vanessa Lowe, 60, of Kingston, on Tue. Dec. 27, according to Kingston police. “The glare of the sun appears to have contributed to the...
Hudson Valley Employees Help Buffalo After Devastating Storm
The crew members arrived safely and have already started helping with the snow removal. Anyone who has watched the news recently has noticed how Buffalo was completely devastated by a winter storm. It's been awful to see the images from there, multiple deaths were reported from the storm and there is still so much that needs to be done to help.
Newburgh restaurant reopen after flooding
Billy Joe's Ribworks on Front Street had flooding in their outdoor beer garden, parts of the restaurant inside and parking lot.
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
These 2 Sussex County men donated their organs. Now they'll be honored at Rose Parade
Tyler Rodimer and Joey Savage's time on Earth was short. But the brown-haired Sussex County men who had a zest for life and were drawn to the outdoors had such a tremendous impact on the lives of others that come the new year, millions will know about it. In February 2019, Rodimer, of Stillwater, suffered traumatic brain injury when his truck veered off Route 206 in Andover Township and struck a tree. He died of his injuries...
Withdrawal management at Malibu Ranch
My name is Carmen Ambrosino and I am working part- time for Malibu Wellness Ranch, a comprehensive drug and alcohol agency located in Milford, Pa. I am in my 50th year of drug and alcohol professional service in the addiction field, and I am delighted to be affiliated with Malibu Wellness Ranch because of their unique and innovative treatment programs.
OSI purchases over 1,000 acres of forest in Wawarsing
WAWARSING – The Open Space Institute has acquired over 1,000 acres of the “Shawangunk-Catskill Connector” property from T&T Associates, Inc. for $2.3 million. The property is situated between the southern boundary of the Catskill Park and the northwestern boundary of the Shawangunk Ridge. The purchase means the...
Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet gains new co-chair
POUGHKEEPSIE – With Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison transitioning to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson, as the new mayor, will also become co-chair of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet. He will join Poughkeepsie Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser heading up the effort that was formed by Rosser and...
Video of Goshen officer playing catch with little boy goes viral
The person who took the video says the boy often throws around the ball outside by himself but on Thursday he got some company.
$20,000 winning lottery ticket sold on Christmas Eve
ONEONTA, NY – While many were getting in last-minute holiday shopping on Christmas Eve, one lucky person in Oneonta won nearly $20,000 in the Take 5 Midday lottery drawing. The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the December 24 TAKE 5 MIDDAY drawing. The ticket, worth $19,257.50, was purchased at Best Wine and Spirits, located at 5626 State Highway 7, Suite 5 in Oneonta. Players have one year from the date of the drawing to cash in their ticket. The post $20,000 winning lottery ticket sold on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York Police Investigating Suspicious Death In Hudson Valley
Breaking News: A suspicious Thursday morning death in the Hudson Valley is under investigation. A man was found dead in Rockland County early Thursday morning. First responders rushed to Johnson Street, just off North Myrtle Avenue in Spring Valley, New York around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. A large...
Former NYPD detective from Goshen accused of abandoning 9 dogs in freezing temperatures
A former NYPD detective from Goshen is accused of leaving three dogs outside in below freezing temperatures for days while six more were left behind to almost freeze in his garage. “Every one of them had hypothermia already. They would’ve never made it through the night,” said Gene Hecht with...
