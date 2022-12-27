ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy

Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver

When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team.  Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed everyone with his first career NFL start for Titans on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. And so was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. But the couple prefers to keep their romantic life private, and Lara maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. So, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders

Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision

NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Putting 1 Prominent Coach On Hot Seat

ESPN's Paul Finebaum took aim at Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz during his regular radio appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning." After losing to Wake Forest 27-17 in last Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, the college football personality said its time for more wins down in Missouri after Drinkwitz's curious contract extension.
MISSOURI STATE
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Steve Sarkisian’s awful behavior

Emotions were running high before the 2022 Alamo Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies. However, that doesn’t excuse the awful way that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian responded to a person who was trying to make sure he and his team didn’t take the field until it was the right time.
AUSTIN, TX
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win

It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
WASHINGTON STATE
atozsports.com

Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

NFL All-Pro Player Retires at 30 Years Old

An All-Pro and Pro Bowl NFL safety has announced his retirement. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Thursday that former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a member of the team. He was a member of the Packers from 2014 to 2018 and was named to the All-Pro Second Team and Pro Bowl in 2016.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy