Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
CBS Sports
Seahawks could become first NFL team in 22 years to make playoffs and land a top-three pick in the NFL Draft
With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to do something no team has done in more than two decades. If things work out in their favor, the Seahawks could become the first team since 2000 to end the year with a playoff berth AND a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.
Jerry Jeudy defends Russell Wilson, then confirms report QB has an office at Broncos facility
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now, to the point that one teammate is crying foul over even a lukewarm rumor about his professional life. Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy wasn't happy about seeing an aggregated report that Wilson has an...
atozsports.com
Raiders’ QB Derek Carr makes a surprising decision after getting benched
The Las Vegas Raiders officially made a decision this week that some expected. They decided to bench quarterback Derek Carr. The choice makes sense financially for the Raiders. They have said that it is also to play a younger option at QB in Jarrett Stidham, but that’s just coach speak....
Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver
When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team. Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed everyone with his first career NFL start for Titans on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. And so was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. But the couple prefers to keep their romantic life private, and Lara maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. So, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
atozsports.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow did the strangest thing for some of his teammates this week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did the strangest thing for some of his teammates this week. Burrow bought cruise trips for his offensive linemen as holiday gifts. That’s certainly a nice gesture by Burrow. So why am I describing it as strange?. Well, it’s not so much the gift...
Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders
Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision
NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Paul Finebaum Putting 1 Prominent Coach On Hot Seat
ESPN's Paul Finebaum took aim at Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz during his regular radio appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning." After losing to Wake Forest 27-17 in last Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, the college football personality said its time for more wins down in Missouri after Drinkwitz's curious contract extension.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Steve Sarkisian’s awful behavior
Emotions were running high before the 2022 Alamo Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies. However, that doesn’t excuse the awful way that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian responded to a person who was trying to make sure he and his team didn’t take the field until it was the right time.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win
It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Popculture
NFL All-Pro Player Retires at 30 Years Old
An All-Pro and Pro Bowl NFL safety has announced his retirement. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Thursday that former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a member of the team. He was a member of the Packers from 2014 to 2018 and was named to the All-Pro Second Team and Pro Bowl in 2016.
Comments / 5