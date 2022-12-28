ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

How To Experience Tecate, Mexico as it Celebrates its 130th Anniversary

The municipality of Tecate, in Baja California, celebrates the 130th anniversary of its foundation in 2022. One of the best ways to get to know this destination is through a weekend visit with an itinerary full of varied experiences. Day One. Start your visit with breakfast at Malinalli, a restaurant...
TECATE, CA
Rolling Stone

Mexican-American Band Fuerza Régida Is Making Music ‘For the People’

Fuerza Régida’s corridos have become so popular that the California band never knows who might call them up next looking to collaborate. A few weeks ago, it was Marshmello. Today, it’s Myke Towers. Fuerza Régida’s lead singer Jesús Ortiz Paz had mentioned the Puerto Rican rapper just moments earlier when suddenly, he glances down and holds up his phone. “Speaking of the homie, look!” he exclaims. Within seconds, Towers is on the line. “No te vas a morir pronto, compa,” Ortiz tells him. “I was just talking about you.” Towers’ call comes right as Ortiz is catching Rolling Stone up on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy