Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
Yardbarker
Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings
Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
Aleksander Barkov’s hat trick paves way for Florida Panthers rout over Montreal Canadiens
Have a night, Aleksander Barkov.
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Lightning after McBain's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (12-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Jack McBain scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay has a 14-4-1 record...
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
Yardbarker
What to Expect from Dryden Hunt in his Maple Leafs Debut Against Coyotes
TEMPE, Ariz. — When Dryden Hunt found out he had been moved to the Toronto Maple Leafs, he didn’t know whom he had been traded for. He began running down a list of guys who he knew on the team. There was Michael Bunting, he also knew Morgan...
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
Last season was a dream for the Colorado Avalanche, who rocked through the postseason on the way to a third Stanley Cup in franchise history. This season is off to more of a pedestrian start, and the Avalanche have some work to do if they’re going to threaten as repeat champions.
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
FOX Sports
Avalanche face the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (22-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. Colorado has gone 9-5-3 at home and 19-12-2 overall. The Avalanche have gone 10-5-1 in games they have...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 5-1 Win Over Switzerland
Team USA defeated Team Switzerland by a score of 5-1 on Thursday, Dec. 29. After a disappointing 6-3 loss to Team Slovakia on Dec. 28, they were able to bounce back after making some minor changes to their defense, and excelling at both winning faceoffs and controlling the power play and penalty kill.
Jimmy Butler's Final Injury Status For Heat-Nuggets Game
Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.
Comments / 0