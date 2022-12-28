NFL’s chief medical officer says Tua Tagovailoa showed ‘nothing that would have triggered’ concussion protocol

Read full article on original website
How Mike McDaniel realized Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa should be checked for concussion
MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was watching film the morning after the Dolphins' loss to the Packers and he began to feel something was off about Tua Tagovailoa. "Which provoked some direct questioning with a high degree of concern," McDaniel recalled Wednesday. Tagovailoa had, in fact, sustained a concussion during that game,...
Tua Tagovailoa's Brother Speaks Out About Dolphins Quarterback's NFL Future
Tua Tagovailoa was officially diagnosed with his second concussion of the 2022 season on Wednesday. Though Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua's health was the "first and only priority" yesterday, some are wondering when, or if, the quarterback will make a return to the ...
Lebanon-Express
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa walks off field after Green Bay Packers defeat the Dolphins 26-20 in an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
MIAMI — There was a time when the Miami Dolphins were one of the best teams in the NFL, leading the AFC East. Their leader was a coach of the year front-runner. Their quarterback was going great, and headed to a Pro Bowl season. Super Bowl dreams were wafting. Ah, those long-ago halcyon days, right? Nah this was a month ago. Oh how a spectacularly ill-timed four-game losing streak has turned ...
Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer speaks about quarterback's future after concussion scare: 'UNO ain’t going anywhere'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol for the second time this season, but his trainer vowed Thursday that Tua would soon return.
Tua Tagovailoa concussion saga draws facepalm response from NFL
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on Monday in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but according to the league’s NFL chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, Tagovailoa did not show any signs of concussion that would have led to him getting placed in the protocol earlier on Sunday following the loss to the Green Bay Packers (h/t NFL.com).
FOX Sports
Tua Tagovailoa out, Teddy Bridgewater to start for Dolphins vs. Patriots
The Miami Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday with their playoff hopes in the balance. Tua Tagovailoa self-reported a concussion in the Dolphins' Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers and Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday.
NFL Reportedly Reviewing Tua Tagovailoa Concussion
The NFL and NFL Players Association has reportedly initiated a joint review of the circumstances surrounding Tua Tagovailoa's most recent concussion, per ProFootballTalk. The Dolphins placed Tua under concussion protocol on Monday, marking his second time this season. The NFL's abundance of caution regarding this situation is extremely understandable. While...
