ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague

This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Dear Abby: My sister-in-law terrorizes my whole family

DEAR ABBY: I have a sister in-law, “Karen,” no one in my husband’s family likes. She’s rude and insulting and acts like she is better than everyone else. She feels she’s entitled to have family members watch her kids so she can do what she wants. (If you refuse, she drops the kids off at the door.) If anyone confronts her about her bad behavior, she claims she has anxiety and depression to make the person feel guilty.  see also Dear Abby: My mom started dating in an assisted living facility Now, I’m not saying she doesn’t have these mental health issues, but...
KENTUCKY STATE
The US Sun

I was adopted and reunited with my dad after 30 years – I was stunned to find out where my husband met him first

A WOMAN who was placed for adoption at birth has met her biological father for the first time 32 years later after they both submitted their DNA for testing. When they connected in 2019, Rachael, 32, discovered that she grew up just 20 minutes away from Criss, 53 — and in an even more surprising twist, they learned that Criss and Rachael's husband had already met.
UTAH STATE
Tracey Folly

Little girl refuses to kiss Baby Jesus at Christmas Mass

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Christmas Eve is a big deal in the Portuguese Catholic community, especially Midnight Mass. When my mother was a little girl, she dreaded attending Midnight Mass.
StaceyNHerrera

Woman married for 50 years declares marriage unsuccessful

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Longevity in marriage has long since been heralded as a sign of success. Couples who live the vows “till death do us part” are seen as exceptional, in light of statistics that report that 40–50% of US marriages end in divorce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy