BERNARD LAMAR “BUDDY” HODGES, JR.
Mr. Bernard Lamar “Buddy” Hodges, Jr. passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, following an extended illness. A graveside funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, January 4th at 2:00 P.M. in the Bay Springs Cemetery of Oconee. Nathan Hodges, Buddy’s grandson, will officiate. The family will greet friends on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at the May and Smith Funeral Home.
HERMAN COLLINS
Mr. Herman Collins passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, January 6 at 3:00 P.M. in the Robin Springs Baptist Church of Sandersville. M.C. Smith Funeral Home in charge.
LEILA MAE NORRIS
Mrs. Leila Mae Norris, affectionately known as “Lena Mae,” passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Wrightsville Manor Health and Rehab. Memorial services will be held privately by the family. Mrs. Norris was preceded in death by her mother, Lizzie Mae Reeves Butler; daughter, Betty Prosser...
