In trading on Friday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8438), with shares changing hands as low as $22.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.12% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRC was trading at a 7.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 2.11% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

2 HOURS AGO